Jill Duggar Was Ready to Testify Against Brother Josh Duggar in Child Pornography Case

Jill Duggar was prepared to take the stand.
The 19 Kids and Counting star was listed as a potential witness when brother Josh Duggar went on trial in November 2021, as discussed in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets to face child pornography charges. And though she ultimately wasn't called to testify, as the 32-year-old shared in the Prime Video docuseries, she was ready to have her voice heard if that ended up being the case.
"The hardest parts for me," Jill said in the special, of her brother's trial, "were the parts of the old stuff being brought up that should have never been out there. I just hope and pray that this never happens to anyone else, ever again."
Years before his child pornography case, a 2006 police report surfaced in 2015, alleging that Josh had molested five girls. Though he was never charged, his parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar confirmed during an interview with Fox News that July that four of the girls were their daughters—including Jill and Jessa Duggar.
At the time, Josh also addressed the accusations himself.
"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret," he told People in 2015. "I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation."
The Duggers' TLC series was canceled following the police report coming to light, with a follow-up series Counting On, starring several of the Duggar family members, airing between 2015 and 2020.
In December 2021, after pleading not guilty, Josh was found guilty by a jury of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and fined $10,000 in May 2022. A federal appellate court heard his appeal for a new trial in February but has not yet issued any ruling.
Jill's comments on her brother's case came amid even more bombshells explored in Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which explores the controversies, including religious beliefs, behind the popular family.
