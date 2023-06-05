Jill Duggar Was Ready to Testify Against Brother Josh Duggar in Child Pornography Case

Watch : Jill Duggar Dillard to Release Memoir Detailing "Painful" Reality TV Journey

Jill Duggar was prepared to take the stand.

The 19 Kids and Counting star was listed as a potential witness when brother Josh Duggar went on trial in November 2021, as discussed in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets to face child pornography charges. And though she ultimately wasn't called to testify, as the 32-year-old shared in the Prime Video docuseries, she was ready to have her voice heard if that ended up being the case.

"The hardest parts for me," Jill said in the special, of her brother's trial, "were the parts of the old stuff being brought up that should have never been out there. I just hope and pray that this never happens to anyone else, ever again."

Years before his child pornography case, a 2006 police report surfaced in 2015, alleging that Josh had molested five girls. Though he was never charged, his parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar confirmed during an interview with Fox News that July that four of the girls were their daughters—including Jill and Jessa Duggar.

At the time, Josh also addressed the accusations himself.