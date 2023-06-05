You Might’ve Missed This Euphoria Star’s Cameo on The Idol Premiere

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Sees The Weeknd As "Supportive Friend" Amid Filming The Idol

Sam Levinson's newest HBO drama, The Idol debuted June 4 with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from a fan favorite on his other hit series, Euphoria. In the premiere episode, Alexa Demie appears alongside Lily-Rose Depp seemingly dressed like her Euphoria character Maddy Perez.

In the six-second clip, posted to Twitter by a fan, Alexa and Lily-Rose's character, Jocelyn, are seen taking shots in a club, dancing and laughing in the back of a car with friends.

But this brief appearance from Alexa this isn't the only Euphoria easter egg in the series. In fact, The Idol's makeup artist Kirsten Coleman—who also worked on season 1 of Euphoria—spoke about the hidden gems fans can look for.

"There is a heavy Euphoria influence," Kirsten, previously told E! News. "There's glitter, there's geometric line work, there's a lot of those details that we've seen in certain parts of Euphoria."