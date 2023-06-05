You Might’ve Missed This Euphoria Star’s Cameo on The Idol Premiere

Don't worry, this is just the beginning.
Sam Levinson's newest HBO drama, The Idol debuted June 4 with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from a fan favorite on his other hit series, Euphoria. In the premiere episode, Alexa Demie appears alongside Lily-Rose Depp seemingly dressed like her Euphoria character Maddy Perez.
In the six-second clip, posted to Twitter by a fan, Alexa and Lily-Rose's character, Jocelyn, are seen taking shots in a club, dancing and laughing in the back of a car with friends.
But this brief appearance from Alexa this isn't the only Euphoria easter egg in the series. In fact, The Idol's makeup artist Kirsten Coleman—who also worked on season 1 of Euphoria—spoke about the hidden gems fans can look for.
"There is a heavy Euphoria influence," Kirsten, previously told E! News. "There's glitter, there's geometric line work, there's a lot of those details that we've seen in certain parts of Euphoria."
And those parallels are most apparent when Jocelyn is in pop star mode.
"When we meet Jocelyn, Euphoria and that world of makeup have already been happening," Kirsten confessed. "She's doing what's current and what's expected of her, so there's definitely ties in there."
She added, "It's art emulating life."
Alexa Demie as Maddy in The Idol pic.twitter.com/PkqxZPSJz8— best of alexa demie (@alexafiles) June 5, 2023
As for the other inspiration behind these glamorous looks? Well, TikTok trends of course.
"It's this cycle that's going on," Kirsten continued. "And that's what inspired me with Euphoria. We were looking on Instagram and at that time, it was more about art and less about beauty—people painting their faces and doing optical illusions. It is part of our culture now, so that is exactly why you would see it on TV and film."