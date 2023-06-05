12 Things From Goop's $29,677+ Father's Day Gift Ideas We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day is almost here and it's time to shop. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop dropped its annual Father's Day gift guide. Each year, we look forward to the selection, from the outrageous picks beyond our budget to the thoughtful gifts that may make our lives easier.
This year, the selection includes 52 items, with a value totaling around $29,677 (yes, I did that math so you don't have to). There's even a $2,350 flannel shirt, an $11,395 watch, and a $750 wine carrier. On the more practical side, there's a Theragun percussive massager, a smart toothbrush, and bourbon-soaked cocktail cherries.
If you want to do some goop-inspired gift shopping, here are some of the useful items we'd actually buy for dad.
Goop Father's Day Gift Ideas
Jack Rudy Bourbon Cocktail Cherries
Take your cocktail game to the next level with delicious bourbon-soaked cherries.
A shopper reviewed, "Husband received as a gift and he loves them. We gave a jar to our brother-in-law for Christmas and he liked them so much we got him another one for his birthday. Both guys prefer this brand of cherries in their Old Fashioned over all others. Highly recommend."
Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush
The Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush has a 3-month battery life and it's Bluetooth-compatible. Use it to keep track of your brushing with timed vibrations. Amazon has this in white, black, and pink.
A shopper said, "I have three of these, one I keep at work and the other two home. I love the black color it is so unique. This bush is so easy to travel with and it gets the teeth clean. I don't have to carry a charger and it not hard on my sensitive teeth. If you don't like the feeling of an electric brush but want that clean feel then this is the toothbrush for you."
Act + Acre Cold Processed Styling Paste
Add shape and volume to your hair with long-lasting moisture when you add this styling paste to your routine.
A reviewer raved, "Perfect hold without the greasy feel. It's a struggle to find anything with hold that doesn't make your hair feel greasy and heavy. This was light, firm and clean. Love using this knowing the ingredients used and the feel it gives my hair!"
Glerups Slip-Ons
These cozy, moisture-wicking slippers will be dad's new go-to around the house. There are several colors to choose from and they have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"These are the best house shoes I have ever owned. I got the short heel so make them more accommodating in warmer weather. The wool is very comfortable. Still a high quality product! Highly recommend," a reviewer said.
Therabody Wave Roller
The Therabody Wave Roller is a vibrating, Bluetooth-enabled roller that's just what you need to sooth muscle tension during post-workout recovery. The Wave Roller comes with a carrying bag and power adapter.
A shopper said, "Ingenious device. To those who are considering purchasing a less expensive brand, I say you get what you pay for. How much is your health worth to you?"
Force of Nature Regenerative Bison & Beef Bundle
This meat is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grass-finished. Here's what's in the bundle:
- 2 x Regenerative Ground Beef (85 lean/15 fat)
- 2 x Regenerative Beef Ancestral Blend (85 lean/15 fat)
- 2 x Regenerative Ground Bison (90 lean/10 fat)
- 2 x Regenerative Bison Ancestral Blend (90 lean/10 fat)
- 1 x Bison Patties
- 1 x Beef Patties
- 1 x Regenerative Bison + Beef Hot Dogs
- 1 x Regenerative Beef Hot Dogs
Therabody TheraCup Single - Portable Cupping Therapy
Give yourself a cupping treatment at home. This Therabody cupping massager has three temperature settings and three intensities. Using this cupping device for a minute or so allows you to "feel a gentle myofascial release," according to the brand.
A fan of the device said, "I love cupping and have even purchased cupping kits in the past. This is by far my favorite cupping device. It's easy to use and the heating option is AMAZING. I love that I can use this myself whenever I want and the suction is strong, with three different strength options based on your mood and what your working on."
Another shared, "I really like this thing, the suction is really powerful for such a small device. It's super easy to use, just place it and turn on. The only thing that I am disappointed is that I didn't get another one before they sold out."
CW&T Forever Jump Rope
Dad can work out anywhere with this game-changing jump rope. It has sturdy, aluminum handles and it's surprisingly lightweight.
Loftie Alarm Clock
Dad can create an at-home sanctuary with the Loftie alarm clock. It can serve as a night light with warm light (not blue light). It has a speaker, white noise options, meditations, soundbaths, breathwork, and stories. You can even sync it with your own content.
Therabody Theragun Elite
The Theragun Elite is a next-level percussive massager that makes a major difference in post-gym recovery. It has five speeds, three preset treatments, and it comes with five attachments. Another great thing about this massage gun is that it's relatively quiet.
The Theragun Elite has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "It is a very good investment. This is a true blessing. This works on every body part where I had pain: hip, soles of feet, hands, etc. The Theragun app provides routines to help in treatment for plantar fasciitis and carpal tunnel. The Theragun app has a routine for cycle recovery (which is a blessing for me, as I try to ride at least twice a week). Very wise investment for people who are taking care of their temples. Highly recommended."
HigherDOSE V4 InFrared Sauna Blanket
Feel like a celebrity on a wellness journey with this sauna blanket that "promotes a temporary increase in blood flow" that's soothing, according to the brand. It is made from waterproof polyurethane and fireproof cotton.
A fan of the product said, "Delivery was super fast and set up could not be easier. I worked my way up to 7 after a few sessions and now use it everyday (sometimes 2x a day). I will say that after consistent use, my body feels less achy and my energy levels have really improved. The blanket itself is really easy to just fold up after it cools and slide right under my bed."
Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Speaker
Fill the room with rich, vibrant sound from this Bluetooth speaker. It has a retro-looking design that serves a double purpose as an element of décor. It is available in a few colors.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Orders from goop can take up to 2 business days to be processed and shipped. There are options for standard shipping, Express, and UPS Next Day Air. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
Still shopping for Father's Day? Check out these 44 gifts for the dad who "doesn't want anything."