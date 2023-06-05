12 Things From Goop's $29,677+ Father's Day Gift Ideas We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Father's Day is almost here and it's time to shop. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop dropped its annual Father's Day gift guide. Each year, we look forward to the selection, from the outrageous picks beyond our budget to the thoughtful gifts that may make our lives easier.

This year, the selection includes 52 items, with a value totaling around $29,677 (yes, I did that math so you don't have to). There's even a $2,350 flannel shirt, an $11,395 watch, and a $750 wine carrier. On the more practical side, there's a Theragun percussive massager, a smart toothbrush, and bourbon-soaked cocktail cherries.

If you want to do some goop-inspired gift shopping, here are some of the useful items we'd actually buy for dad.