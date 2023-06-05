Don’t Miss This $62 Deal on $131 Worth of Philosophy Perfume and Skincare Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to save time in your beauty routine and save some money, you need to try some multitasking products. Instead of buying a ton of toiletries, you should check out the beloved Philosophy 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath. This do-it-all product has a devoted following from shoppers who keep buying it over and over.

You can get the Philosophy 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath along with the summer fragrance of your choice for just $62. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $131.

Shop before this deal disappears. This would be an amazing gift or you can pamper yourself.