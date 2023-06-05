Kathy Hilton Confirms Whether or Not She's Returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be a little less hunky dory next season.
After months of speculation, Kathy Hilton has officially confirmed she will not be returning for the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season. But she has a good reason.
"No, I'm doing Paris in Love," Kathy exclusively revealed at the Race to Erase MS Gala on the June 5 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.), referencing season two of daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock series. "But I know it's going to be great. It's always interesting and fun and lots of drama."
Kathy's departure after two seasons as a "friend of" comes following a tumultuous season 12, which caused a major rift between her and her sister Kyle Richards. The family feuding came about after Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of badmouthing their castmembers—including Kyle—during a meltdown during the cast trip in Aspen. Since then, the siblings have been on bad terms.
Despite the bad blood, Kathy and Kyle recently reunited last month for their niece Whitney Davis' bridal shower. "I felt it went well," Kathy told E!, adding that she's hopeful they'll bury the hatchet eventually. "I'd like to."
Just last week, Kyle shared her own update on the strained relationship with her older sister. "Things are obviously not great, I think most people know that," she exclusively told E! News June 1. "But we're family, we're blood. We'll always come back together."
However, like Kathy, the RHOBH O.G. remains optimistic that they can repair things.
"It's my niece's special day and she's going to be getting married," Kyle continued, "and we're all going to be together there. We'll be, of course, civil and nice and hopefully, one day, be back to normal again."
As for season two of Paris in Love, fans will get to see the birth of Paris and husband Carter Reum's baby boy Phoenix, who they welcomed in January.
And Kathy joked to E! News that the "Stars Are Blind" singer is still adjusting to motherhood. "I think she's still in shock—we all are," she noted, adding of her newest grandchild, "He's so adorable, so sweet."
And, yes, Kathy is already hoping for more babies in Paris' future. "Absolutely," she shared. "Bring it on."
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)