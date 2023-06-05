Kathy Hilton Confirms Whether or Not She's Returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Kathy Hilton Gives Update on New Mom Paris, Cheryl Burke Is Dating Herself

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be a little less hunky dory next season.

After months of speculation, Kathy Hilton has officially confirmed she will not be returning for the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season. But she has a good reason.

"No, I'm doing Paris in Love," Kathy exclusively revealed at the Race to Erase MS Gala on the June 5 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.), referencing season two of daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock series. "But I know it's going to be great. It's always interesting and fun and lots of drama."

Kathy's departure after two seasons as a "friend of" comes following a tumultuous season 12, which caused a major rift between her and her sister Kyle Richards. The family feuding came about after Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of badmouthing their castmembers—including Kyle—during a meltdown during the cast trip in Aspen. Since then, the siblings have been on bad terms.

Despite the bad blood, Kathy and Kyle recently reunited last month for their niece Whitney Davis' bridal shower. "I felt it went well," Kathy told E!, adding that she's hopeful they'll bury the hatchet eventually. "I'd like to."