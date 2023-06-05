Come & Get a Glimpse Inside Selena Gomez's European Adventures

For Selena Gomez, Paris is bringing only hugs—no murders in sight.
The 30-year-old shared insight into her recent travels abroad by sharing a pair of sweet photos with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon. The snaps see the pair are posing together in front of the Eiffel Tower in the first image, with the "Lose You to Love Me" singer hugging Priscilla in the second.
"You're my forever and ever," Selena captioned the June 5 post. "Love you so much. Grateful for family."
She doubled down with the familial love, posting the same photos to her Instagram story expressing her gratitude and love for her cousin. Over the years, the two have shown off their tight bond with Selena even acting as Priscilla's Maid of Honor in her 2019 wedding to Jay Cosme.
But traveling Europe isn't the only fun Selena is having these days. The day prior, her BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham posted pics of an epic outdoor picnic featuring the "Come & Get It" artist as well as Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and pals Raquelle Stevens, Caroline Franklin and musician HAVEN.
In the photos, the girl gang are lying together outside on a blue blanket, matching in white tees, jeans, and sunglasses. The 28-year-old aptly captioned the June 4 post with a series of emojis, including a heart, picnic basket, watermelon, star and sandwich.
Since reconnecting while at the same event in September 2022, Nicola and Selena have shared glimpses of their close bond over the last several months, including sharing how they've supported each other's mental health journeys.
In fact, the Bates Motel alum even recently got candid in a conversation between her, Selena and Brooklyn for Wondermind, the mental health organization co-founded by Selena, about mental health while living under the public eye.
"I think we definitely both get anxiety," Nicola said of her and Brooklyn in the May 31 piece. "I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with."
And part of that stems from criticism she faces online. "If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me," she continued. "But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true.'"
But Nicola also had advice for those who might be struggling.
"If you're feeling sad or down or upset or you're going through a hard time, never hold it in," the actress said. "My mom has always told me that. She always said, 'If you're feeling upset about something, I want you always to call me. I don't care what time it is.' And I always tell that to my friends."
And Selena couldn't agree more.
"I definitely feel like it's important to surround yourself with people who are like-minded but more just love you for you," the singer said, adding of her relationship with Nicola, "And I think that's what I've appreciated about our friendship."