Come & Get a Glimpse Inside Selena Gomez's European Adventures

Watch : Selena Gomez' Love & Light Clapbacks When Faced With Negativity

For Selena Gomez, Paris is bringing only hugs—no murders in sight.

The 30-year-old shared insight into her recent travels abroad by sharing a pair of sweet photos with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon. The snaps see the pair are posing together in front of the Eiffel Tower in the first image, with the "Lose You to Love Me" singer hugging Priscilla in the second.

"You're my forever and ever," Selena captioned the June 5 post. "Love you so much. Grateful for family."

She doubled down with the familial love, posting the same photos to her Instagram story expressing her gratitude and love for her cousin. Over the years, the two have shown off their tight bond with Selena even acting as Priscilla's Maid of Honor in her 2019 wedding to Jay Cosme.

But traveling Europe isn't the only fun Selena is having these days. The day prior, her BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham posted pics of an epic outdoor picnic featuring the "Come & Get It" artist as well as Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and pals Raquelle Stevens, Caroline Franklin and musician HAVEN.