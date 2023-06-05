You'll Love Ariana Grande Harder for Trolling Her Own Makeup Look

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next to this makeup look.
The "Into You" singer playfully poked fun at one of her past signature styles in a recent TikTok video.
Taking to the app June 4, Ariana issued a message from "me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip." Borrowing a sound clip from an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two-time Grammy winner then lip synched a conversation between Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
"Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?" Ariana asked her past self as Kim's audio played. Using Kris' voice, the Ariana from years ago replied, "Yeah, I'm going through a phase. Is that OK with you?" And Ariana today simply responded with, "Sure" before rolling her eyes, with her past self continuing to draw on her cat eye using an eyeliner from her r.e.m. beauty brand.
And fans couldn't get enough of the video. "You always look so good ARI!" one follower commented. Argued another, "But it was iconic." Chimed in a third, "Old Ariana holds so many good memories."
This isn't the first time Ariana gave a nod to Kris. Who could forget when the musician had the momager make a cameo in her "thank u, next" music video? And Kris noted she's a fan of Ariana.
"I am one of Ariana Grande's superfans, and I met her years ago," she said in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I'm so proud of her and her journey. She's such a successful artist and is so talented and, gosh, she's terrific."
Although, Ariana is starring in more than just TikTok videos. The "7 Rings" artist is playing Glinda in the two Wicked musical movies, which also feature Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.
Ariana has previously expressed how much the part means to her.
"The most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I'm 10 years old and that is going to have every piece of me," she said in a 2022 YouTube video. "Every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it."