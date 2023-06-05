You'll Love Ariana Grande Harder for Trolling Her Own Makeup Look

Watch : Ariana Grande Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next to this makeup look.

The "Into You" singer playfully poked fun at one of her past signature styles in a recent TikTok video.

Taking to the app June 4, Ariana issued a message from "me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip." Borrowing a sound clip from an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two-time Grammy winner then lip synched a conversation between Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

"Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?" Ariana asked her past self as Kim's audio played. Using Kris' voice, the Ariana from years ago replied, "Yeah, I'm going through a phase. Is that OK with you?" And Ariana today simply responded with, "Sure" before rolling her eyes, with her past self continuing to draw on her cat eye using an eyeliner from her r.e.m. beauty brand.