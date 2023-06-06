Prepare to Abso-f--king-lutely Have Thoughts Over Our Ranking of Sex and the City's Couples

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

There was a lot of sex on Sex and the City, but even more love.

Throughout the years, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) each dated their fair share of guys and sometimes women, kissing and telling over many cosmos and NSFW lunches. But setting aside every one-episode love interest, there were 15 relationships on the show that really made an impact...and that we can remember 25 years later.

That's right, SATC premiered June 6, 1998, going on to deliver 94 episodes, two movies and one spinoff series—Max's And Just Like That...—worth of romantic highs and lows, including messy marriages, illicit affairs and swoonworthy moments that have kept fans invested for more than two fabulous decades and counting.

But that doesn't mean every relationship the four women had is worth looking back on quite so fondly. For every big romance there was a fling not even worth jotting down on a Post-it note.