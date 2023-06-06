Prince Harry Testimony Bombshells: Princess Diana Hacked, Chelsy Davy Breakup and More

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Rep SLAMS Car Chase Rumors

Prince Harry has taken the stand.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at London's High Court on June 6 to testify in the phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers, becoming the first senior British royal to testify in a court of law in more than a century.

In his 55-page witness statement, published in full by the New York Times, Harry wrote that he "genuinely feels that in every relationship that I've ever had—be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there's always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press."

Harry's case, according to the BBC (which was filed in 2019), involves 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010. His testimony comes nearly a month after MGN, which owns publications including Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and Daily Express, apologized to the Duke of Sussex for a single instance of unlawfully gathering information amid the start of the trial.

"MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG," the publisher's statement—written in a May 10 court filing—read, per the BBC, "and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated." The company added that the violation in question, which isn't part of his lawsuit against MGN, "warrants compensation."