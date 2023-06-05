Shop Beard Daddy Conditioning Spray, Father’s Day Gift of the Year

Give everyone the Father's Day gift of a tamed, detangled, and softened beard with Beard Daddy's signature beard conditioner.

By Sophy Ziss Jun 05, 2023
Ecomm: Beard Daddy

Tired of your dad's scraggly beard (or really, any person's), and looking for a not-so-subtle (but still kind!) way to do something about it? Breaking news: It's possible. Plus, Father's Day is just around the corner. So you have the opportunity to give yourself (and your dad) that gift with Beard Daddy.

No, it's really called that. According to the brand, their flagship product is a "lightweight, leave-in conditioning mist" that can help with "new beard growth, dry and dull beards, and week and damaged beards." How? By conditioning, softening, detangling, preventing breakage, and "eliminating dryness."

And it's one lightly fragranced product. (Think a "cool, aquatic green, floral" profile.) Even the most skincare-averse of dudes can get on board with that.

Plus, once they're fully into the Beard Daddy lifestyle, you can add a man's all-time favorite gift — new t-shirt! — for them to boast about it.

Below, shop Beard Daddy's classic beard treatment, and absolutely crush Father's Day this year. 

Beard Daddy Hydration Mist

One simple, effective, and easy-to-use product to treat and tame a beard. It belongs in every bathroom shelf. Sneak it in there, if you have to! 

Beard Daddy Logo T-Shirt

This gift combines a 100% preshrunk cotton t-shirt with the message of "I'm a beard dad, and I know how to maintain that." Slam-dunk gift, really.

