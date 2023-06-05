Taylor Swift Totally Swallowed a Bug During Her Eras Tour Stop in Chicago

Taylor Swift was swallowin' more than her pride during a recent stop on her Eras Tour.
The "Back to December" singer accidentally swallowed a bug on stage during a June 4 show in Chicago. While performing the set off her Evermore album Taylor grabbed her mouth and coughed, as seen in a video captured a fan and posted to Twitter. She then turned to the crowd and sheepishly admitted, "I just swallowed a bug, I'm so sorry."
And though it's clear this is the Grammy winner trying to shake it off she added, "I'll be fine, it's just so stupid."
After taking a moment to compose herself, she turned back to the crowd quipping, "Oh delicious," before jokingly asking, "Is there any chance that none of you saw that?"
The two shows at Soldiers Field in Chicago come a few months into the 33-year-old's Eras Tour, and its been nothing short of eventful as news broke not long after the tour began that the pop star and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had broken up, with Taylor subsequently sparking romance rumors with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
But Taylor has remained steadfast focused on her music—even releasing new tracks since kicking off the Eras tour.
This includes a recently released song off from Taylor's Midnights vault that seemingly hints at what might have lead to Taylor's breakup with the Joe after six years.
"You're Losing Me," released May 26, details a couple who has grown apart, leading to the question of whether it's better to stay in the relationship or end it: "My heart won't start anymore for you / 'Cause you're losing me / Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?"
As the song continues, Taylor seemingly implies it might have been the Conversations with Friends star who pulled away, the "Anti-Hero" artist wondering how her relationship got to this point.
""Now you're running down the hallway / And you know what they all say, 'You don't know what you got until it's gone,'" she sings, later adding, "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best mes, my endless empathy."
The breakup ballad wasn't the only new song Taylor gifted fans on May 26.
She also proved when it comes to karma, she might be the god with the updated version of the Midnights hit, featuring Ice Spice. This new release of the song features verses rapped by Ice Spice, the 23-year-old warning that karma might "pop up unannounced."
Taylor announced the updated version of "Karma" in a May 24 Instagram post, writing of Ice Spice, "I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch."