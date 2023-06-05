Taylor Swift Totally Swallowed a Bug During Her Eras Tour Stop in Chicago

Watch : Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Detail Joe Alwyn Breakup

Taylor Swift was swallowin' more than her pride during a recent stop on her Eras Tour.

The "Back to December" singer accidentally swallowed a bug on stage during a June 4 show in Chicago. While performing the set off her Evermore album Taylor grabbed her mouth and coughed, as seen in a video captured a fan and posted to Twitter. She then turned to the crowd and sheepishly admitted, "I just swallowed a bug, I'm so sorry."

And though it's clear this is the Grammy winner trying to shake it off she added, "I'll be fine, it's just so stupid."

After taking a moment to compose herself, she turned back to the crowd quipping, "Oh delicious," before jokingly asking, "Is there any chance that none of you saw that?"

The two shows at Soldiers Field in Chicago come a few months into the 33-year-old's Eras Tour, and its been nothing short of eventful as news broke not long after the tour began that the pop star and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had broken up, with Taylor subsequently sparking romance rumors with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

But Taylor has remained steadfast focused on her music—even releasing new tracks since kicking off the Eras tour.