Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Set the Record Straight on Feud Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber aren't going to give these rumors a place in the sun.
In fact, the model pals are having the last laugh after speculation emerged about the status of their friendship.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Hailey posted a picture of her and Kendall lounging in the sun together. The duo smiled and gave the camera a thumbs-up as the Rhode skincare founder jokingly wrote "'feuding'" and added a series of heart emojis.
Rumors recently surfaced about Hailey and Kendall after they appeared to vacation in Europe separately—failing to post any photos together. However, as they proved online, their friendship is still going strong.
Kendall, 27, and Hailey, 26, have actually been BFFs for over a decade. As the two explained in a 2021 episode of Hailey's YouTube series "Who's in My Bathroom?" they first met at The Hunger Games premiere in 2012 and knew each other through Kylie Jenner.
"I love you both," Hailey told Kendall. "But you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend. And boy, did we take that city by storm."
And while fans have watched them both attend the Met Gala, go on luxurious trips and sit courtside at basketball games with Hailey's husband Justin Bieber, the pals insist their typical hangouts are way more low-key.
"What's funny is I think that people actually think that we have this abnormal friendship—abnormal like we do all this, like, crazy s--t together," Hailey continued. "When the reality is, like, we just sit at home and drink wine or watch movies. Like, it's so normal people don't even understand how normal it is."
As for what makes their friendship work? Kendall said they complement each other.
"I think the best part about us is that we're like, I know it's corny to say, but like yin and yang," The Kardashians star, who's been sparking romance rumors with Bad Bunny, added. "Like we're so opposite that we almost balance each other out in a way."
And over the years, they've been there for each other. As Hailey noted in the video, "I was crying in this girl's guest bedroom for like two years straight."
And ultimately, they value their friendship.
"I feel like both you and I have experienced—whether it be business, like self, love, like whatever it is—like, I feel like we've both seen each other, like, thrive at different times than others, do you know what I mean?" Kendall said. "And we've been there for each other through it all and not, like, let it get in the way of our friendship, which I think is really, like, special and important."