Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Set the Record Straight on Feud Rumors

Watch : Hailey Bieber Defends Kendall Jenner's "Long Ass Hands"

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber aren't going to give these rumors a place in the sun.

In fact, the model pals are having the last laugh after speculation emerged about the status of their friendship.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Hailey posted a picture of her and Kendall lounging in the sun together. The duo smiled and gave the camera a thumbs-up as the Rhode skincare founder jokingly wrote "'feuding'" and added a series of heart emojis.

Rumors recently surfaced about Hailey and Kendall after they appeared to vacation in Europe separately—failing to post any photos together. However, as they proved online, their friendship is still going strong.

Kendall, 27, and Hailey, 26, have actually been BFFs for over a decade. As the two explained in a 2021 episode of Hailey's YouTube series "Who's in My Bathroom?" they first met at The Hunger Games premiere in 2012 and knew each other through Kylie Jenner.

"I love you both," Hailey told Kendall. "But you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend. And boy, did we take that city by storm."