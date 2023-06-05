Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Moment He Told Maria Shriver He Fathered a Child With Housekeeper

Watch : Would Arnold Schwarzenegger EVER Do Reality TV? Joseph Baena says...

Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening up about the moment he came clean to ex Maria Shriver.

In his upcoming Netflix docuseries Arnold, the Terminator star shares the moment he admitted to his then-wife that he had an affair and fathered a son, Joseph, now 25, with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

"Maria and I went to counseling once a week," Schwarzenegger, 75, recounts in the three-part series, per People, "and in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' And I was like—I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

In fact, the Total Recall star, who wed Shriver in 1986, remembers his direct response: "'Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son.'"

However, he notes that he didn't initially realize he had another son.