22 Father's Day Gift Ideas for the TV & Movie-Obsessed Dad

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Father's Day is less than two weeks away, so if you haven't done your gift shopping yet, now is the time!

If you don't know where to start looking for the very best Father's Day gift, don't you worry. We rounded up some of the coolest finds for the TV and movie-obsessed dad. Whether he binge-watched all of Ted Lasso or loves re-watching his favorite Star Wars movies, there's a gift pick for every kind of dad in this 2023 Father's Day gift guide.

The best part? Most of the finds in this Father's Day gift guide are available to shop from Amazon, so you'll get them right in time for the big day.

Continue ahead to shop all the coolest TV and movie-inspired Father's Day gifts, from Star Wars-inspired Lightsaber chopsticks that actually light up to Marvel-inspired tumblers.