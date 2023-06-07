22 Father's Day Gift Ideas for the TV & Movie-Obsessed Dad

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day is less than two weeks away, so if you haven't done your gift shopping yet, now is the time!
If you don't know where to start looking for the very best Father's Day gift, don't you worry. We rounded up some of the coolest finds for the TV and movie-obsessed dad. Whether he binge-watched all of Ted Lasso or loves re-watching his favorite Star Wars movies, there's a gift pick for every kind of dad in this 2023 Father's Day gift guide.
The best part? Most of the finds in this Father's Day gift guide are available to shop from Amazon, so you'll get them right in time for the big day.
Continue ahead to shop all the coolest TV and movie-inspired Father's Day gifts, from Star Wars-inspired Lightsaber chopsticks that actually light up to Marvel-inspired tumblers.
Marvel Father's Day Gift Ideas
Sio & Tan I Love You 3000 Keychain
Show dad how much you love him with this Marvel-inspired keychain. It's a great gift if your dad is a fan of Avengers: Endgame. Plus, the set of two keychains reads "I Love You 3000," to show dad how much you love him.
Marvel Tumbler
Dad will reach for this Marvel Tumbler every single day. It's perfect for his coffee, iced tea or whatever else he prefers. The tumbler is cupholder-friendly, and keeps hot drinks hot for up to three hours and cold drinks cold for up to nine. Simply pick the tumbler designed after dad's favorite superhero, from Captain America to Thor.
Marvel Avengers Thor Mjolnir Hammer Wine Bottle Stopper
If dad doesn't have a Thor Mjölnir Hammer wine bottle stopper, he simply needs one. This one from Amazon is currently on sale for just $20, and it has tons of positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "Gift for my husband who lives Thor! It was a hit. It's a substantial wine stopper."
Fathor Shirt
Which dad wouldn't love this "Fathor" shirt? It'll become a staple t-shirt in his wardrobe, especially if he's a fan of Marvel and dad jokes.
Star Wars Father's Day Gift Ideas
Star Wars LED Glowing Light Saber Chop Sticks
These LED light saber chopsticks are a game changer. They have over 9,000 glowing Amazon reviews, "These are super fun. Four colors to choose from and my hubby and I are having a great time!"
Ziwenhu Star Wars Fathers Day Card
Need a last-minute Father's Day card in time for the holiday? Get this Star Wars inspired Father's Day card from Amazon to make dad's day.
APRON DADDY Funny Apron, May The Forks Be With You
If dad is the chef of the house, he'll get a kick out of this punny "May The Forks Be With You" apron. One reviewer raves, "Funny apron and surprisingly great thickness quality. I appreciated how it was pretty well made and I'm hoping that it will last for a while. Was a great gift to my father."
Jurassic Park Father's Day Gift Ideas
Silver Buffalo Jurassic Park Ranger Enamel Camper Mug
This Jurassic Park-inspired camper mug is the perfect Father's Day gift for the coffee-loving Jurassic Park fan. It'll have dad feeling like a park ranger himself.
Bioworld Jurassic Park Camo Dinosaur Pre-Curved Snapback Hat
Dad will sport this camo Jurassic Park hat everywhere he does. It's the perfect gift for the Jurassic Park enthusiast.
Uncanny Brands Jurassic Park Waffle Maker
Add a fun twist to your Father's Day breakfast with this Jurassic Park waffle maker. Dad's waffle deserves a T-Rex design every morning.
Top Gun Father's Day Gift Ideas
Top Dad Top Gun Premium T-Shirt
This "Top Dad" t-shirt from Redbubble will have you winning Father's Day. Dad can wear it with a pair of jeans and sneakers, and top the look off with aviator shades, of course.
Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses
If dad wants to feel like he's part of the Top Gun cast, gift him these aviator sunglasses by Ray-Ban. This perfect pair is available on Amazon for just $73.
Silver Buffalo Top Gun Navy Pilot Maverick Helmet 3D Sculpted Ceramic Mug
This mug will make dad's morning cup of coffee so much more enjoyable. The ceramic mug has a 3D-like design of Pilot Maverick's helmet.
Lord of the Rings Father's Day Gift Ideas
Prancing Pony Mug Lord Rings Gift
This Lord of the Rings-inspired mug is the perfect gift for dad. One reviewer shares, "Ordered this for my best friend for his birthday, and now this is his sole means of drinking. Great product!"
Ted Lasso Father's Day Gift Ideas
Ted Lasso Happy Father's Day Pop-Up Card
If your dad loves Ted Lasso, you can't go wrong with this humorous pop-up card to surprise him with.
Roy Kent Replica Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey
Now dad can be an unofficial member of AFC Richmond with this jersey! He'll wear it all day, everyday.
Little People Collector Ted Lasso Special Edition Set In Display Gift Box
These special-edition figurines are the ultimate collector's gift for Ted Lasso fans. One reviewer shares, "My husband is a Ted Lasso fan. We're are originally from the UK. Bought these for a bit of fun. But he loves them & has took them to work for his office."
Succession Father's Day Gift Ideas
You Can't Make a Tomlette without Breaking a Few Greggs Apron
This apron pays tribute to one of the most hilarious lines in Succession. Of course, dad needs to have it on Father's Day.
Succession 'L to the OG - Kendall' Mug
There's no better way to start dad's morning than with a warm beverage in this mug inspired by Kendall's birthday rap song.
Succession Crewneck Sweatshirt
This Waystar crewneck is an essential for all Succession viewers, especially dad. It's available in many colors over at Etsy.
Yellowstone Father's Day Gift Ideas
Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Old Fashioned Whiskey Rocks Glass
Dad can unwind with with whiskey in this premium glass that will keep his drink cold for an entire Yellowstone episode.
Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Brand Logo Men's Adjustable Hat
Let dad rep the ranch with this black hat. The cap has hundreds of reviews on Amazon, one reviewer raving, "Okay, I admit it. I'm a Yellowstone junkie. When I put on this cap, I feel like I'm right in the thick of things on the Dutton ranch. This appears to be an accurate reproduction of the cap that is worn by some of the ranch hands. Not cheap, but it is well made."
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
