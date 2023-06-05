Spoil Your Dad With the Best Father's Day Gift Ideas Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack

Father's Day is on June 19, 2023. Give dad a PGA golf glove, Star Wars pint glasses, a Spider-Man wallet, an adidas hat, and more under $50 gifts from Nordstrom Rack.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 05, 2023 3:10 PMTags
Ecomm: Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Deals

Of course, you want to give your dad the world for 2023 Father's Day, but we all don't have the shopping budget that we dream of. If you want to spoil your dad without busting your budget, Nordstrom Rack has so many amazing gifts under $50. 

If dad loves golf, he will appreciate this chipping range, Callaway polo shirt, and glove. Encourage dad fan out with a Spider-Man walletStar Wars glass set, or Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt. Make dad's life easier with this three-in-one item that works as a cooler, chair, and backpack or give him a wall charger with two USB ports and two outlets. Dad will enjoy going into the office thanks to this leak-proof travel mug, a pair of loafers, and an expandable backpack.

Order from Nordstrom Rack by 5 PM PT on June 7, 2023, to receive your gift on time with standard shipping.

The Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50

Stanley Legacy NeverLeak Travel Mug

This leak-proof travel mug is the ideal companion for a weekday commute. It's made from stainless steel and it's dishwasher-safe.

$23
Nordstrom Rack

PGA Tour Leather Golf Glove

Give dad the gift of golf with this glove that gives a better grip on a club.

$24
$15
Left Hand
$24
$15
Right Hand

Joyjolt 4-Piece Steak Knife Set

If your dad loves a steak, he will appreciate these high-quality knives.

$107
$46
Nordstrom Rack

Joyjolt Luna Lead-Free Crystal Decanter & Whiskey Glasses 5-Piece Set

This five-piece decanter set is the perfect addition to your father's bar set. This 64% off deal is too good to pass up.

$141
$49
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan 61mm Combination Aviator Polarized Sunglasses

Aviator sunglasses will always be in style. Don't miss this chance at a 59% discount.

$98
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan 35mm Reversible Belt

Give dad two belts in one. This reversible belt is black on one side and brown on the other.

$80
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Good Man Brand Longline T-Shirt

Give dad the gift of comfort with one of these t-shirts from Russell Wilson's brand Good Man Brand.

$68
$35
Nordstrom Rack

PGA Tour 3 Target Chipping Range

Practice makes perfect with this portable chipping range, which comes with three practice foam golf balls, three targets, and one chipping mat.

$45
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Marvel Spider-Man Chain Wallet

A Spider-Man chain wallet is a great gift for the Marvel fan.

$50
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

Barefoot Dreams blankets are legendary for next-level comfort. Dad will love lounging with one of these throws.

$98
$60
Nordstrom Rack

XRay Waterproof Expandable Backpack

This expandable waterproof backpack can easily adjust to accommodate your needs. There are five colors to choose from.

$60
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Berghoff International Gem BBQ Apron

Cook in style with a denim-inspired apron.

$70
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Columbia Big Delta Jacket

This jacket will become dad's go-to. Plus, it's water-resistant. 

$75
$24
Nordstrom Rack

Sandro Moscoloni Leather Penny Loafer

These loafers are timeless, polished, and professional. Dad will wear these for years to come.

$170
$49
Nordstrom Rack

Kalorik Electric Indoor Grill

If you're tired of bad weather stopping you from grilling in the yard, avoid that problem with a compact, indoor grill.

$49
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Lifestyle Bucket Hat

Style meets function with an adidas bucket hat. It has a moisture-absorbing sweatband that will keep you cool and dry. Nordstrom Rack has two colors to choose from.

$30
$23
Nordstrom Rack

Merch Traffic Biggie Crown Photo Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

Pay homage to a legend with this Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt.

$20
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Callaway Golf Heather Micro Stripe Polo

Callaway is the iconic brand when it comes to golf. This polo is a great addition to dad's golf wardrobe.

$75
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Core Home 3-in-1 Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag Chair Backpack

Dad can use this 3-in-1 item as an insulated cooler, chair and backpack.

$40
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Decision 3 Baseball Hat

You can never go wrong with an adidas hat. You can also get a relaxed snapback in tan.

$26
$20
Black-Nordstrom Rack
$24
$14
Tan-Nordstrom Rack

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Print Cotton Sleep Pants

Pajama pants are an item dad may forget to buy for himself, but will always appreciate as a gift.

$42
$21
Nordstrom Rack

Joyjolt Set of 2 Star Wars Dark Side Tumbler

Harness the power of the dark side with this Star Wars tumbler set. The glasses have a weighted base to prevent tipping and shattering.

 

$68
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Bytech 2.1 AMP Wall Charger with 2 USB Ports

This wall charger has 2 USB ports, 2 AC outlets, and a nightlight with a disk to dawn sensor.

$19
Nordstrom Rack

When is Father's Day 2023?

Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.

When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?

Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Order from Nordstrom Rack by 5 PM PT on June 7, 2023, to receive your gift on time with standard shipping. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy'sKohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.

What should I get my dad for Father's Day?

Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blendersbreakfast sandwich makersiPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaksgourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.

Still shopping for Father's Day? Check out these gift ideas from Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

