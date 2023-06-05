Spoil Your Dad With the Best Father's Day Gift Ideas Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of course, you want to give your dad the world for 2023 Father's Day, but we all don't have the shopping budget that we dream of. If you want to spoil your dad without busting your budget, Nordstrom Rack has so many amazing gifts under $50.
If dad loves golf, he will appreciate this chipping range, Callaway polo shirt, and glove. Encourage dad fan out with a Spider-Man wallet, Star Wars glass set, or Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt. Make dad's life easier with this three-in-one item that works as a cooler, chair, and backpack or give him a wall charger with two USB ports and two outlets. Dad will enjoy going into the office thanks to this leak-proof travel mug, a pair of loafers, and an expandable backpack.
The Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50
Stanley Legacy NeverLeak Travel Mug
This leak-proof travel mug is the ideal companion for a weekday commute. It's made from stainless steel and it's dishwasher-safe.
Joyjolt 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
If your dad loves a steak, he will appreciate these high-quality knives.
Joyjolt Luna Lead-Free Crystal Decanter & Whiskey Glasses 5-Piece Set
This five-piece decanter set is the perfect addition to your father's bar set. This 64% off deal is too good to pass up.
Cole Haan 61mm Combination Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Aviator sunglasses will always be in style. Don't miss this chance at a 59% discount.
Cole Haan 35mm Reversible Belt
Give dad two belts in one. This reversible belt is black on one side and brown on the other.
Good Man Brand Longline T-Shirt
Give dad the gift of comfort with one of these t-shirts from Russell Wilson's brand Good Man Brand.
PGA Tour 3 Target Chipping Range
Practice makes perfect with this portable chipping range, which comes with three practice foam golf balls, three targets, and one chipping mat.
Marvel Spider-Man Chain Wallet
A Spider-Man chain wallet is a great gift for the Marvel fan.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Barefoot Dreams blankets are legendary for next-level comfort. Dad will love lounging with one of these throws.
XRay Waterproof Expandable Backpack
This expandable waterproof backpack can easily adjust to accommodate your needs. There are five colors to choose from.
Berghoff International Gem BBQ Apron
Cook in style with a denim-inspired apron.
Columbia Big Delta Jacket
This jacket will become dad's go-to. Plus, it's water-resistant.
Sandro Moscoloni Leather Penny Loafer
These loafers are timeless, polished, and professional. Dad will wear these for years to come.
Kalorik Electric Indoor Grill
If you're tired of bad weather stopping you from grilling in the yard, avoid that problem with a compact, indoor grill.
Adidas Lifestyle Bucket Hat
Style meets function with an adidas bucket hat. It has a moisture-absorbing sweatband that will keep you cool and dry. Nordstrom Rack has two colors to choose from.
Merch Traffic Biggie Crown Photo Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
Pay homage to a legend with this Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt.
Callaway Golf Heather Micro Stripe Polo
Callaway is the iconic brand when it comes to golf. This polo is a great addition to dad's golf wardrobe.
Core Home 3-in-1 Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag Chair Backpack
Dad can use this 3-in-1 item as an insulated cooler, chair and backpack.
Tommy Hilfiger Logo Print Cotton Sleep Pants
Pajama pants are an item dad may forget to buy for himself, but will always appreciate as a gift.
Joyjolt Set of 2 Star Wars Dark Side Tumbler
Harness the power of the dark side with this Star Wars tumbler set. The glasses have a weighted base to prevent tipping and shattering.
Bytech 2.1 AMP Wall Charger with 2 USB Ports
This wall charger has 2 USB ports, 2 AC outlets, and a nightlight with a disk to dawn sensor.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Order from Nordstrom Rack by 5 PM PT on June 7, 2023, to receive your gift on time with standard shipping. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
