Kim Cattrall Talked About Moving On Before Confirming She'll Appear on And Just Like That...

Just weeks before confirming her return as Samantha Jones with a cameo on And Just Like That... season two, Kim Cattrall spoke about moving on from Sex and the City.

Kim Cattrall spoke about finding happiness and moving on from Sex and the City just weeks before confirming she will reprise her role of Samantha Jones on And Just Like That...

On June 3, Cattrall shared on Instagram a link to a Variety report that stated she had filmed a surprise cameo for the upcoming second season of the sequel series. The news came amid rumors of a years-long feud between the actress and main star Sarah Jessica Parker as well as Cattrall's past refusal to film a third Sex and the City movie.

"I moved on," Cattrall told the Sunday Times in an interview published June 4, but conducted in mid-May. "I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don't want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."

Sex and the City Fashion Evolution: Samantha Jones

Variety had reported in its May 31 article that the actress filmed one scene for season two of And Just Like That... in March, and that it sees her have a phone conversation with Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw. The outlet said Cattrall shot her cameo without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series or with showrunner Michael Patrick King, with whom she also worked on Sex and the City.

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate

The actress' cameo was so hush-hush that at least one performer on the show had no idea about it until the news was made public.

E! News has reached out for comment about Cattrall's return as Jones from WarnerMedia, which owns Max, the show's streamer, and has not heard back.

In recent years, Cattrall has appeared on shows such as Filthy Rich and the Queer as Folk reboot and also narrates the sitcom How I Met Your Father. She will star next on the upcoming Netflix series Glamorous as a former supermodel turned make-up mogul who hires an aspiring influencer, described by the streamer as a "young gender nonconforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place," to be her assistant.

Glamorous premieres June 22—the same day as And Just Like That... season two.

Find out more about the upcoming season below:

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Samantha's Back!

Kim Cattrall—who starred on all six seasons of Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies, but did not reprise her role for the first season of And Just Like That...—will make an appearance on the revival's second season, a rep for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to New York Post on May 31.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February 2022 photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January, Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

Season two will premiere on Max on June 22.

