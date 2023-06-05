Kim Cattrall Talked About Moving On Before Confirming She'll Appear on And Just Like That...

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

Kim Cattrall spoke about finding happiness and moving on from Sex and the City just weeks before confirming she will reprise her role of Samantha Jones on And Just Like That...

On June 3, Cattrall shared on Instagram a link to a Variety report that stated she had filmed a surprise cameo for the upcoming second season of the sequel series. The news came amid rumors of a years-long feud between the actress and main star Sarah Jessica Parker as well as Cattrall's past refusal to film a third Sex and the City movie.

"I moved on," Cattrall told the Sunday Times in an interview published June 4, but conducted in mid-May. "I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don't want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."