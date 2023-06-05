Kim Cattrall Talked About Moving On Before Confirming She'll Appear on And Just Like That...

Kim Cattrall spoke about finding happiness and moving on from Sex and the City just weeks before confirming she will reprise her role of Samantha Jones on And Just Like That...
On June 3, Cattrall shared on Instagram a link to a Variety report that stated she had filmed a surprise cameo for the upcoming second season of the sequel series. The news came amid rumors of a years-long feud between the actress and main star Sarah Jessica Parker as well as Cattrall's past refusal to film a third Sex and the City movie.
"I moved on," Cattrall told the Sunday Times in an interview published June 4, but conducted in mid-May. "I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don't want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."
Variety had reported in its May 31 article that the actress filmed one scene for season two of And Just Like That... in March, and that it sees her have a phone conversation with Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw. The outlet said Cattrall shot her cameo without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series or with showrunner Michael Patrick King, with whom she also worked on Sex and the City.
The actress' cameo was so hush-hush that at least one performer on the show had no idea about it until the news was made public.
E! News has reached out for comment about Cattrall's return as Jones from WarnerMedia, which owns Max, the show's streamer, and has not heard back.
In recent years, Cattrall has appeared on shows such as Filthy Rich and the Queer as Folk reboot and also narrates the sitcom How I Met Your Father. She will star next on the upcoming Netflix series Glamorous as a former supermodel turned make-up mogul who hires an aspiring influencer, described by the streamer as a "young gender nonconforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place," to be her assistant.
Glamorous premieres June 22—the same day as And Just Like That... season two.
