This And Just Like That... Star Also Just Learned About Kim Cattrall's Season 2 Cameo

At least one And Just Like That... star was just as surprised by news of Kim Cattrall's upcoming in-person return to the Sex and the City universe as many fans were.
Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt's husband Harry, recalled finding out just recently that the actress had secretly filmed a cameo to reprise her fan-favorite character of Samantha Jones for the season two of the sequel series.
"I learned it the same day you did," the actor told People at the Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night in Los Angeles June 3. "Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody. So the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."
WarnerMedia, which owns Max—the channel that streams And Just Like That..., has not released details about Cattrall's cameo on And Just Like That... since it was confirmed May 31 that she would make an appearance on the show.
At the time, Variety cited sources as saying that the 66-year-old filmed her cameo in March without interacting with the cast or showrunner Michael Patrick King, and will also only appear in one scene.
E! News has reached out to reps for WarnerMedia and Handler for comment and has not heard back.
Season one of And Just Like That... addressed the absence of Cattrall's character minutes into the premiere while addressing a feud between Jones and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw that brought to mind past rumored real-life tensions between the two actresses.
And Cattrall had previously been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role in any future Sex and the City project, having declined to participate in a since-shelved third Sex and the City movie.
"It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," she told Variety in 2022. "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."
Season two of And Just Like That... is set to premiere June 22 on Max. Here's what we know about it so far: