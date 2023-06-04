This And Just Like That... Star Also Just Learned About Kim Cattrall's Season 2 Cameo

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

At least one And Just Like That... star was just as surprised by news of Kim Cattrall's upcoming in-person return to the Sex and the City universe as many fans were.

Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt's husband Harry, recalled finding out just recently that the actress had secretly filmed a cameo to reprise her fan-favorite character of Samantha Jones for the season two of the sequel series.

"I learned it the same day you did," the actor told People at the Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night in Los Angeles June 3. "Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody. So the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."

WarnerMedia, which owns Max—the channel that streams And Just Like That..., has not released details about Cattrall's cameo on And Just Like That... since it was confirmed May 31 that she would make an appearance on the show.