This And Just Like That... Star Also Just Learned About Kim Cattrall's Season 2 Cameo

Like many fans, one of the stars of And Just Like That... only recently found out Kim Cattrall would briefly reprise her role of Samantha Jones on the Sex and the City sequel series.

At least one And Just Like That... star was just as surprised by news of Kim Cattrall's upcoming in-person return to the Sex and the City universe as many fans were.

Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt's husband Harry, recalled finding out just recently that the actress had secretly filmed a cameo to reprise her fan-favorite character of Samantha Jones for the season two of the sequel series.

"I learned it the same day you did," the actor told People at the Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night in Los Angeles June 3. "Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody. So the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."

WarnerMedia, which owns Max—the channel that streams And Just Like That..., has not released details about Cattrall's cameo on And Just Like That... since it was confirmed May 31 that she would make an appearance on the show.

At the time, Variety cited sources as saying that the 66-year-old filmed her cameo in March without interacting with the cast or showrunner Michael Patrick King, and will also only appear in one scene.

E! News has reached out to reps for WarnerMedia and Handler for comment and has not heard back.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Season one of And Just Like That... addressed the absence of Cattrall's character minutes into the premiere while addressing a feud between Jones and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw that brought to mind past rumored real-life tensions between the two actresses.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And Cattrall had previously been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role in any future Sex and the City project, having declined to participate in a since-shelved third Sex and the City movie.

"It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," she told Variety in 2022. "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

Season two of And Just Like That... is set to premiere June 22 on Max. Here's what we know about it so far:

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Samantha's Back!

Kim Cattrall—who starred on all six seasons of Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies, but did not reprise her role for the first season of And Just Like That...—will make an appearance on the revival's second season, a rep for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to New York Post on May 31.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February 2022 photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January, Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

Season two will premiere on Max on June 22.

