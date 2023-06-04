Cameron Boyce Honored by Descendants Co-Stars at Benefit Almost 4 Years After His Death

Watch : Cameron Boyce Remembered By Loved Ones on 22nd Birthday

The stars of Disney's Descendants reunited to honor their beloved friend, late cast member Cameron Boyce.

Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson came together on June 1 during the annual Cam for a Cause event to celebrate the actor, who died at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure.

The Descendants stars each dressed in outfits reminiscent of their original Disney roles. Dove, 27, dazzled in a teal and white ensemble decorated with greenery,and stood alongside Sofia, 30, who was cloaked in a floor-length black gown. Booboo, 29, turned heads in a sleek grey suit paired with a black shirt, black pants, and black moccasins.

Sofia shared a pic of the three at the event on her Instagram, writing, "For you, Cam. Forever."

The film series, which ran from 2015 to 2019, starred the trio as the children of Disney villains like Maleficent and Jafar. Cameron had portrayed Cruella de Vil's son Carlos.