Cameron Boyce Honored by Descendants Co-Stars at Benefit Almost 4 Years After His Death

The stars of Disney's Descendants reunited to honor their beloved friend, late cast member Cameron Boyce.
Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson came together on June 1 during the annual Cam for a Cause event to celebrate the actor, who died at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure.
The Descendants stars each dressed in outfits reminiscent of their original Disney roles. Dove, 27, dazzled in a teal and white ensemble decorated with greenery,and stood alongside Sofia, 30, who was cloaked in a floor-length black gown. Booboo, 29, turned heads in a sleek grey suit paired with a black shirt, black pants, and black moccasins.
Sofia shared a pic of the three at the event on her Instagram, writing, "For you, Cam. Forever."
The film series, which ran from 2015 to 2019, starred the trio as the children of Disney villains like Maleficent and Jafar. Cameron had portrayed Cruella de Vil's son Carlos.
Also in attendance at the benefit: Adam Sandler, who played the actor's father in the Grown Ups films. He walked the purple carpet in a casual attire, flashing a peace sign.
Cameron's parents founded Cam for a Cause through The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which "honors the legacy of Cameron Boyce by aiming to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness campaigns while still supporting causes that were important to Cameron."
In a heartfelt statement shared after his passing, Cameron's family said, "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."