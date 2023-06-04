Megan Fox Shares Steamy Bikini Photo Weeks After Body Image Comments

Megan Fox posted a photo of herself posing in a bikini on her Instagram weeks after revealing in an interview that she has body dysmorphia.

By Corinne Heller Jun 04, 2023 7:55 PMTags
Megan FoxBikinis
Watch: See Megan Fox's Sexy Sheer Red Carpet Look

Megan Fox is ready for her hot girl summer.

On June 4, the Transformers actress shared a photo of herself lying down while wearing a strapless, black cut-out bikini on Instagram. She also included a selfie showing herself wearing the swimsuit at a beach. Megan, 37, captioned her post, "ace of cups + the star," referencing the Tarot cards.

The Jennifer's Body star shared the pics weeks after appearing on one of the covers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue. In an interview with the magazine, she revealed she has body dysmorphia.

"I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she said in a video filmed for the outlet. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."

She continued, "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

Soon after the issue was published, and three months after they sparked breakup rumors, Megan and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended its launch event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. The actress wore a low-cut full-length black dress with a sheer midriff. The two walked the red carpet together but did not pose for couples' pics.

Instagram / Megan Fox

Trending Stories

1

Where Jill Duggar Stands With Her Controversial Family Today

2

Megan Fox Shares Steamy Bikini Photo Weeks After Body Image Comments

3

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie

Last week, the two were spotted out together again, this time in London, where the rocker performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Instagram / Megan Fox

He and Megan were seen walking hand in hand on their way to the Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly party at the member's club Apollo's Muse within Bacchanalia on May 31.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Where Jill Duggar Stands With Her Controversial Family Today

2

Megan Fox Shares Steamy Bikini Photo Weeks After Body Image Comments

3

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie

4

Britney Spears Shares Mother-Son Pic Ahead of Kids' Potential Move

5

Jessie J Pays Tribute to Her Boyfriend After Welcoming Baby Boy