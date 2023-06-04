Megan Fox Shares Steamy Bikini Photo Weeks After Body Image Comments

Watch : See Megan Fox's Sexy Sheer Red Carpet Look

Megan Fox is ready for her hot girl summer.

On June 4, the Transformers actress shared a photo of herself lying down while wearing a strapless, black cut-out bikini on Instagram. She also included a selfie showing herself wearing the swimsuit at a beach. Megan, 37, captioned her post, "ace of cups + the star," referencing the Tarot cards.

The Jennifer's Body star shared the pics weeks after appearing on one of the covers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue. In an interview with the magazine, she revealed she has body dysmorphia.

"I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she said in a video filmed for the outlet. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."

She continued, "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."