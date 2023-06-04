Chuck Todd Is Leaving NBC's Meet the Press and Kristen Welker Will Become the New Host

It's the end of an era for NBC's Meet the Press.
Chuck Todd has announced that he's set to leave the morning news show after serving as host and moderator for more than eight years. NBC News' Kristen Welker will take over his role at Meet the Press in September.
"While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press," Todd said on the program June 4. "It's been an amazing nearly decade-long run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade, frankly, the last 15 years, which also includes my time as political director. I've loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America."
Todd continued, "The key to the survival of any of these media entities, including here at Meet the Press, is for leaders to not overstay their welcome. I'd rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad too long."
Todd then turned the attention on his successor. "Just as important, I'm also ready to take a step back because I know the person whom I'm passing the baton to is somebody who's been ready for this for a while. Kristen Welker," he said. "I've had the privilege of working with her from essentially her first day and let me just say she's the right person in the right moment."
Welker is currently NBC News' chief White House correspondent, co-host of Meet the Press NOW on NBC News NOW and a regular fill-in for the Sunday broadcast of Meet the Press. She has also co-anchored NBC coverage of election nights with Todd.
After leaving Meet the Press, the longest-running show on television, Todd is set to become NBC's chief political analyst and concentrate on more projects at the network. "I've had two amazing professional chapters and I already have plans for my next chapter, including some projects here at NBC that I've been very focused on—among them, docuseries and docu-dramas focused on trying to bridge our divides and pierce political bubbles."
NBC News President of Editorial Rebecca Blumenstein and NBC News Senior Vice President of Politics Carrie Budoff Brown said in a memo, that "Chuck has established himself as a trusted authority on all things politics—from consequential presidential and national elections to local and congressional races across the country. In his new position as Chief Political Analyst, he will maintain his role as a leading voice at NBC News for politics, both in the field and for important events. He plans to focus on long-form journalism and continue."
They continued, "Please join us in congratulating Chuck on an extraordinary run and wishing him the best in his new role, and in welcoming Kristen to the moderator chair of television's longest-running program."
