Chuck Todd Is Leaving NBC's Meet the Press and Kristen Welker Will Become the New Host

It's the end of an era for NBC's Meet the Press.

Chuck Todd has announced that he's set to leave the morning news show after serving as host and moderator for more than eight years. NBC News' Kristen Welker will take over his role at Meet the Press in September.

"While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press," Todd said on the program June 4. "It's been an amazing nearly decade-long run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade, frankly, the last 15 years, which also includes my time as political director. I've loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America."

Todd continued, "The key to the survival of any of these media entities, including here at Meet the Press, is for leaders to not overstay their welcome. I'd rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad too long."