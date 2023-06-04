Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar Step Out After Welcoming First Baby

Watch : Jonah Hill Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill and partner Olivia Millar are taking their first baby steps into parenthood—literally.

The pair were photographed out grabbing a bite to eat together from Lucky's in Malibu June 3, marking their first public outing since it was reported they had welcomed their first child. The Wolf of Wall Street actor's rep confirmed the baby's birth to People a day earlier.

During their outing, Jonah, 39, sported a blue ensemble complete with a white cap, while Olivia was comfy-chic in a pink and gray sweater paired with striped slippers.

The two have not shared any information about their new bundle of joy on social media.

Rumors of Jonah's romance with the Olivia, co-founder of online vintage clothing retailer Chasseresse, sparked in August 2022 with a PDA sighting on a Malibu beach. The following September, the couple hit the road together, taking a trip with her sister Raychel Roberts up the scenic Santa Barbara coast.