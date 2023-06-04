Britney Spears Shares Mother-Son Pic Ahead of Kids' Potential Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline

Britney Spears has shared a rare mother-son pic days after it was confirmed she had agreed to allow her two boys to move to Hawaii with their dad, her ex Kevin Federline.
On June 3, the pop star posted on Instagram a throwback photo of herself walking while carrying their youngest child, Jayden James Federline. The pic was taken in Calabasas, Calif. in 2010, when the boy was 4. Britney, 41, captioned the post with two tulip emojis. Comments were turned off.
On May 31, Kevin's lawyer confirmed to People that Britney had "consented" to a request for Jayden, now 16, and older son Sean Preston, 17, to relocate to Hawaii with their dad and his family. The teens currently live with Kevin, stepmother Victoria Prince, and the couple's two younger daughters in Los Angeles, where Britney has a home with husband Sam Asghari.
Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told the mag, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."
Meanwhile, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, reportedly wrote in a May 31 letter to Kaplan, obtained by Entertainment Tonight and Page Six, that the "Piece of Me" singer has no intentions to block her ex's request.
E! News has reached out to both attorneys for comment but hasn't received a comment.
Britney's relationship with her sons has been strained in recent years. In August 2022, Kevin told the U.K.'s ITV News that the teens hadn't seen their mother in months and "made the decision not to go" to her and Sam's wedding the previous June.
At the time, Britney wrote on her Instagram Story, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone."
Meanwhile, Jayden expressed hope of reconciling with his mom, telling the outlet, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed, of course." He added, "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort...I really want to see her again."
Last month, Britney made a rare comment about Jayden and Sean in a video showing her hanging out with her husband and his friends. "My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she captioned the clip "…@samasghari is sort of silly about it too."
She added, "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"