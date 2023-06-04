Britney Spears Shares Mother-Son Pic Ahead of Kids' Potential Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline

Watch : Britney Spears Consents to Sons Relocating to Hawaii

Britney Spears has shared a rare mother-son pic days after it was confirmed she had agreed to allow her two boys to move to Hawaii with their dad, her ex Kevin Federline.

On June 3, the pop star posted on Instagram a throwback photo of herself walking while carrying their youngest child, Jayden James Federline. The pic was taken in Calabasas, Calif. in 2010, when the boy was 4. Britney, 41, captioned the post with two tulip emojis. Comments were turned off.

On May 31, Kevin's lawyer confirmed to People that Britney had "consented" to a request for Jayden, now 16, and older son Sean Preston, 17, to relocate to Hawaii with their dad and his family. The teens currently live with Kevin, stepmother Victoria Prince, and the couple's two younger daughters in Los Angeles, where Britney has a home with husband Sam Asghari.

Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told the mag, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."