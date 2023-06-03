Bruce Willis Is All Smiles on Disneyland Ride With Daughter in Sweet Video Shared by Wife Emma

As Bruce Willis continues his health battle, his wife has shared a heartwarming glimpse at a magical family outing.
On June 1, four months after the "Die Hard" actor's family revealed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Emma Heming Willis posted a video from a visit to Disneyland, which shows her and the 68-year-old riding Splash Mountain with one of their two daughters. The couple are parents to Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.
"You better watch out," Bruce says in the video, putting one arm protectively in front and around of the little girl sitting beside him, and another to shield her face. "I think we're going to go again."
One user commented, "Awe! He's doing the dad safety belt," to which Emma responded, "Always."
The Red actor's wife captioned her post, which also includes other images of loved ones on the ride, "You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana Bayou! "Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain."
Splash Mountain, which contains a 50-foot drop, closed May 31 and is set to be reconstructed into the Princess and the Frog-themed Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is due to open in 2024.
"Wait no more splash???" Bruce's daughter Tallulah Willis, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, commented on Emma's post. She responded, "Done and done! It closed the other day hence my homage."
Emma did not say when the video was taken. She had also shared clips from a family trip to Disneyland to celebrate Evelyn's ninth birthday last month.
Bruce's family, including Emma, Demi, and his other two daughters with the actress, Rumer Willis, 34, and Scout Willis, 31, announced on Instagram in March 2022 that the actor was battling aphasia, which was "impacting his cognitive abilities." They added that the star would be stepping away from his acting career.
But this past February, his loved ones shared an update on the actor's health, saying that Bruce had been given a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which can cause communication difficulties.
"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," the family said. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."
They added in their Instagram message, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same."
In March, Bruce's wife shared an emotional tribute to the actor on his birthday. "Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness," Emma wrote on Instagram. "But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family."
Demi also paid tribute to her ex on Instagram on his birthday, sharing a video of their family celebrating him. "Happy birthday, BW!" she wrote. "So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them"