Bruce Willis Is All Smiles on Disneyland Ride With Daughter in Sweet Video Shared by Wife Emma

As Bruce Willis continues his health battle, his wife has shared a heartwarming glimpse at a magical family outing.

On June 1, four months after the "Die Hard" actor's family revealed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Emma Heming Willis posted a video from a visit to Disneyland, which shows her and the 68-year-old riding Splash Mountain with one of their two daughters. The couple are parents to Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

"You better watch out," Bruce says in the video, putting one arm protectively in front and around of the little girl sitting beside him, and another to shield her face. "I think we're going to go again."

One user commented, "Awe! He's doing the dad safety belt," to which Emma responded, "Always."

The Red actor's wife captioned her post, which also includes other images of loved ones on the ride, "You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana Bayou! "Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain."