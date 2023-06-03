Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month With Onstage Tribute to Her Fans

Watch : Matty Healy Teases Fans Over Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift is committed to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community wherever she goes.

The 33-year-old "Love Story" singer once again proved her allyship during her June 2 Eras Tour stop in Chicago.

"I'm looking out and seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully," she said onstage in fan footage recorded at the concert. "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you."

She continued, "One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring."

But her speech was more than just about acceptance and awareness. Taylor turned her platform into a call to action. Highlighting the harmful legislation that put many at risk, she encouraged the necessity of staying informed, a message she frequently conveys via social media.