Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month With Onstage Tribute to Her Fans

Taylor Swift is committed to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community wherever she goes.
The 33-year-old "Love Story" singer once again proved her allyship during her June 2 Eras Tour stop in Chicago.
"I'm looking out and seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully," she said onstage in fan footage recorded at the concert. "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you."
She continued, "One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring."
But her speech was more than just about acceptance and awareness. Taylor turned her platform into a call to action. Highlighting the harmful legislation that put many at risk, she encouraged the necessity of staying informed, a message she frequently conveys via social media.
"We can't talk about Pride Month without talking about pain," she said. "There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It's painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that's why I'm always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are, this is when these important key primaries are.'"
Reminding fans about the importance of voting, she emphasized, "We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we're not doing our research on these elected officials—are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?"
Taylor's public support for the LGBTQ+ community is far from a one-off. At June 2019's Wango Tango, at the start of Pride Month, Taylor reaffirmed her support for the community. Wearing a pastel rainbow outfit, she expressed support for equal love and rights. In the same year, she launched a petition supporting the Equality Act, urging her fans to stand together for fair and equal treatment.
Further, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Riots, Taylor surprised her fans with an impromptu performance at the iconic Stonewall Inn just two weeks later. Her single, "You Need to Calm Down," released around the same time, featured an endorsement for the LGBTQ+ community in its upbeat lyrics.
Joining her onstage was Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, an open supporter of the community. Together, they belted out an energetic rendition of "Shake It Off," much to the delight of the audience.
Jesse later tweeted about the memorable night, praising Taylor for her unwavering support: "@taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We [love] you!"