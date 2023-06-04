Jet Tila’s Father’s Day Gift Ideas Are Great for Dads Who Love Cooking

We interviewed Jet Tila because we think you'll like his picks. Jet is a paid spokesperson for Dawn. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's a given that Food Network star and Chef Jet Tila loves cooking, but that is not how he plans to spend Father's Day this year. The holiday is the one day where he happily takes a break from the kitchen to enjoy some quality time with his family, sharing, "My wife and kids are making dinner for me. Dad gets to take the day off."

In an exclusive E! interview, Jet shared his best advice for new dads, fun anecdotes about his children, and some Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will appreciate. If you want more insights from Jet, tune into Food Network to watch Tournament of Champions.