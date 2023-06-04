Jet Tila’s Father’s Day Gift Ideas Are Great for Dads Who Love Cooking

We interviewed Jet Tila because we think you'll like his picks. Jet is a paid spokesperson for Dawn. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's a given that Food Network star and Chef Jet Tila loves cooking, but that is not how he plans to spend Father's Day this year. The holiday is the one day where he happily takes a break from the kitchen to enjoy some quality time with his family, sharing, "My wife and kids are making dinner for me. Dad gets to take the day off."
In an exclusive E! interview, Jet shared his best advice for new dads, fun anecdotes about his children, and some Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will appreciate. If you want more insights from Jet, tune into Food Network to watch Tournament of Champions.
E!: Tell us about a time you embarrassed your kids.
JT: When my daughter is on the phone with boys, and I'll start chatting with them and act like a dork. She hates that.
E!: What's an item that your son or daughter always borrows from you?
JT: My daughter is at the phase where she likes to wear my t-shirts to sleep, not sure why but she borrows them every day.
E!: Which fictional dad represents you the best and why?
Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was strict but always fair. I've had tough times in my life and I'm always reminding my kids of where I came from and how I want better for them.
E!: What's your No. 1 piece of advice for new dads?
If you love your kids, give them a safe place to express their feelings and firm boundaries— there is no book to raising kids. They will be fine!
Jet Tila's Father's Day Gift Ideas
Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Manual Pot and Pan Dish Soap Detergent, 1 Gallon (Case of 2)
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
JT: A 50-dollar gift certificate to my restaurant Pei Wei where the food is great and the team is amazing from cooks to dishwashers! The dish team loves to use Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Manual Pot and Pan to keep all our dishes, silverware, pots and pans clean and tidy!
Empune Extra Large Cutting Board
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
JT: A great hardwood cutting board! I don't think we realize how often we cut and chop while cooking. A great wood board serves as a charcuterie board, a place to highlight dishes for photos and can be the centerpiece of the kitchen.
This cutting board has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit, Platinum Dish Soap, Fresh Scent, 1 Starter Kit + 1 Dawn Powerwash Refill
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
JT: For the dad that loves to clean, get him Dawn Powerwash. Too bad he can't use Dawn Professional like I do in my restaurant, so for the home, go with Dawn Powerwash. For my friends in the industry, I'm going right for Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Manual Pot and Pan. What's so cool is that dishwashers will have to do 50% less scrubbing with Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Manual Pot & Pan, which has been uniquely formulated to target and clean baked-on grease. It's a simple change restaurant operators can make to help lighten our dishwashers' loads.
The Dawn Powerwash Spray has 28,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Damaris Phillips recommended it to E! shoppers too.
