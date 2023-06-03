Sydney Sweeney Reveals Dad and Grandpa's Reactions to Watching Her on Euphoria

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Says Her Dad & Grandfather Walked Out Watching Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney's dad and grandfather weren't exactly euphoric about the actress getting naked on Euphoria.

The 25-year-old, who plays Cassie, has appeared in several nude and sex scenes on Max's explicit teen drama series, starting from the very first episode that premiered in 2019.

"I didn't prepare my dad at all," Sydney said, laughing, on the June 4 episode of NBC's Today podcast Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "So he decided he was going to watch it without telling me, with his parents. My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out."

The scenes didn't come as a surprise to her mother. Sydney told Willie Geist in the interview, parts of which were posted June 3, that her mom already knew what was going to happen in the show because she visited the Euphoria set "a few times." She also said, "My grandma, she's a big supporter of mine."