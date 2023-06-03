Sydney Sweeney Reveals Dad and Grandpa's Reactions to Watching Her on Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney's dad and grandfather weren't exactly euphoric about the actress getting naked on Euphoria.
The 25-year-old, who plays Cassie, has appeared in several nude and sex scenes on Max's explicit teen drama series, starting from the very first episode that premiered in 2019.
"I didn't prepare my dad at all," Sydney said, laughing, on the June 4 episode of NBC's Today podcast Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "So he decided he was going to watch it without telling me, with his parents. My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out."
The scenes didn't come as a surprise to her mother. Sydney told Willie Geist in the interview, parts of which were posted June 3, that her mom already knew what was going to happen in the show because she visited the Euphoria set "a few times." She also said, "My grandma, she's a big supporter of mine."
Sydney had spoken about her loved ones' reactions to her sexually explicit scenes in Euphoria before. "For the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn't really think about the nudity," the actress said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022. "My grandparents, my uncle."
She continued, "We were all sitting next to each other and [it was a] giant screen, like ginormous screen. I was on the floor."
Ellen DeGeneres asked the actress, "What were you thinking, inviting your grandparents?"
Sydney responded, "I wasn't thinking! I was so excited."
Ultimately, her grandparents responded positively. The actress told the host, "They said I have the best t-ts in Hollywood."
Sydney has also spoken before about how her nudity on Euphoria spurred online trolls to harass her loved ones. In an interview published last November, she said some viewers had shared screenshots of her explicit scenes on social media and tagged members of her family in them.
"My cousins don't need that," she told British GQ. "It's completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school, and then an audience that does the same thing."
Sweeney also said the trolls don't deter her from taking on controversial roles—quite the opposite, in fact.
"I'm an artist, I play characters," she told the magazine. "It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."
Euphoria has been renewed for a third season, though a release date has not yet been announced.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)