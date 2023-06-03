Pregnant Naomi Osaka Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has revealed the sex of her first child with photos from her baby shower. Find out if she’s having a boy or a girl.

Game, set, match! Tennis ace Naomi Osaka has revealed that she's expecting a baby girl.

Naomi, 25, took to Instagram with the big reveal, sharing photos from her baby shower. The athlete is seen standing in the middle of a flurry of pastel pink and purple flowers and balloons and resting her arm on a giant pink mushroom prop, while a sign behind her reads, "A little princess is on the way!" She captioned the photo set with a smiling face and two pastel hearts.

In a candid Feb. 21 chat with People, Naomi said she knew the baby's sex in advance but did not reveal it to her rapper boyfriend, Cordae, 25. "I've been preparing, but he doesn't know the gender yet, only I know," she revealed, adding, "So it's not like I can build out the room or anything."

She continued, "I'm just kind of winging it. That's kind of the key motto in my life a little."

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion had announced her pregnancy in January, shortly after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. At the time, Naomi shared an intimate sonogram image, expressing her renewed love for the sport during her hiatus.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Naomi continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

With motherhood just around the corner, however, Naomi does plan to make a return to the court as early as next year.

"I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she shared. "Love you all infinitely."

