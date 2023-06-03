Pregnant Naomi Osaka Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

Watch : Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby

Game, set, match! Tennis ace Naomi Osaka has revealed that she's expecting a baby girl.

Naomi, 25, took to Instagram with the big reveal, sharing photos from her baby shower. The athlete is seen standing in the middle of a flurry of pastel pink and purple flowers and balloons and resting her arm on a giant pink mushroom prop, while a sign behind her reads, "A little princess is on the way!" She captioned the photo set with a smiling face and two pastel hearts.

In a candid Feb. 21 chat with People, Naomi said she knew the baby's sex in advance but did not reveal it to her rapper boyfriend, Cordae, 25. "I've been preparing, but he doesn't know the gender yet, only I know," she revealed, adding, "So it's not like I can build out the room or anything."

She continued, "I'm just kind of winging it. That's kind of the key motto in my life a little."