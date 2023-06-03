Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie With Friends

Watch : Tom Cruise's Son Connor Shares RARE Pic on Instagram

Blink and you'll miss it: It's another Connor Cruise sighting.

On June 2, Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's son shared a group selfie with two friends at Belleair Country Club in Florida on his Instagram Stories.

Connor, 28, last posted a pic of himself on his account April 29. In the photo, he was also seen golfing with a friend at a different county club in the state, where he lives.

Both Connor, a DJ, and his sister, artist Bella Kidman Cruise, 30, have largely kept out of the spotlight despite growing up with famous parents, and rarely post on social media. Connor is occasionally photographed at fashion events and sometimes attends ballgames with his dad. He also shares Instagram pics of himself golfing, fishing or grilling meats, as well as throwback images of himself and his sister as children.

Connor and Bella are the only children Tom and Nicole, who divorced in 2001, share together. The Mission: Impossible actor also shares daughter Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while the Big Little Lies actress and husband Keith Urban are parents to daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 14, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 12.