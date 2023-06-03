Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie With Friends

Spotted: Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise, 28, on a day out with pals in Florida. See his rare new pic.

By Corinne Heller Jun 03, 2023 5:52 PMTags
Tom CruiseCeleb KidsConnor Cruise
Watch: Tom Cruise's Son Connor Shares RARE Pic on Instagram

Blink and you'll miss it: It's another Connor Cruise sighting.

On June 2, Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's son shared a group selfie with two friends at Belleair Country Club in Florida on his Instagram Stories.

Connor, 28, last posted a pic of himself on his account April 29. In the photo, he was also seen golfing with a friend at a different county club in the state, where he lives.

Both Connor, a DJ, and his sister, artist Bella Kidman Cruise, 30, have largely kept out of the spotlight despite growing up with famous parents, and rarely post on social media. Connor is occasionally photographed at fashion events and sometimes attends ballgames with his dad. He also shares Instagram pics of himself golfing, fishing or grilling meats, as well as throwback images of himself and his sister as children.

Connor and Bella are the only children Tom and Nicole, who divorced in 2001, share together. The Mission: Impossible actor also shares daughter Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while the Big Little Lies actress and husband Keith Urban are parents to daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 14, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 12.

photos
60 Fascinating Facts About Tom Cruise

See photos of Connor and Bella over the years:

Instagram
Teeing Up

Connor is seen golfing with friends in June 2023.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Time to Tee Up Again

Connor goes golfing in April 2023.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Big Catch

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2019.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Diesel
In Style

Connor attends the Diesel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Instagram / Bella Kidman Cruise
Selfie Time

Bella appears in a 2021 selfie.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Babies!

Connor shared this childhood pic of himself with Bella on Instagram in 2019, writing, "Day 1 homies."

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Throwback Pic

"Throwback time," Connor captioned this childhood pic of himself and Bella, which he shared on Instagram in 2016.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Connor the Fisherman

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2018.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Party Time

Connor appears at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Happy Birthday, Connor

Connor celebrates his 21st birthday at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images
Connor the DJ

Connor DJs in the booth at Temple Nightclub in San Francisco in January 2016.

Mike Carlson / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at NCAA Women's Final Four

Tom and Connor watch the Maryland Terrapins play against the Connecticut Huskies during the NCAA Women's Final Four Semifinal at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in April 2015.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images
Down Under

Connor attends the Emirates marquee during Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia in November 2013.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at Dodger Stadium

Tom and Connor attend Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in October 2013.

Tiffany Rose / WireImage
Connor & Bella

The siblings appear at Connor's 17th birthday party benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, at the Hyde lounge at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in January 2012.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Courtside Seats

Tom, Connor and Jeffrey Katzenberg attend an NBA game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in March 2011.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Dodgers

Tom and Connor attend a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in June 2010.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Lakers

Tom and Connor attend Game Two of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in May 2010.

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar Felt Obligated to Do Damage Control for Josh Duggar

2

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie

3

Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd & Danielle Savre Pack on the PDA

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar Felt Obligated to Do Damage Control for Josh Duggar

2

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie

3

Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd & Danielle Savre Pack on the PDA

4

Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

5

Jill Duggar's Regrets & More Duggar Family Secrets Bombshells