I've Tried Over a Hundred Mascaras— This Is My New Go-to for the Quickest Faux-Looking Lashes

Shopping for the very best mascara is no easy task. You can't exactly test them out at your local Ulta or Sephora, because those flimsy tester spoolies don't give you the full picture. Relying on mixed-reviews isn't exactly ideal, either. So, how on earth are you supposed to find that one really good mascara?

The general consensus for a successful mascara is one that provides length, volume, life and absolutely, positively, no dry clumps. While it seems like a lot to ask for, I have the tea on the one mascara that gives me all that and more.

When Thrive Causemetics' latest beauty launch landed at my doorstep, I went in with no expectations. The bright blue packaging definitely caught my attention, but when it comes to a mascara, it's all about the formula.