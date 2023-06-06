I've Tried Over a Hundred Mascaras— This Is My New Go-to for the Quickest Faux-Looking Lashes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for the very best mascara is no easy task. You can't exactly test them out at your local Ulta or Sephora, because those flimsy tester spoolies don't give you the full picture. Relying on mixed-reviews isn't exactly ideal, either. So, how on earth are you supposed to find that one really good mascara?
The general consensus for a successful
mascara is one that provides length, volume, life and absolutely, positively, no dry clumps. While it seems like a lot to ask for, I have the tea on the one mascara that gives me all that and more.
When Thrive Causemetics' latest beauty launch landed at my doorstep, I went in with no expectations. The bright blue packaging definitely caught my attention, but when it comes to a mascara, it's all about the formula.
I used the mascara on a morning that I didn't feel particularly inclined to apply a full face of makeup. This is when mascara comes in especially handy, because it can add life to your eyes and make it look like you spent way more time on your glam than you actually did.
Instantly, I appreciated the versatile brush. Easy to hold, the dual-bristled brush had a tapered tip, which helped me reach my inner and outer lashes easily, along with longer bristles on one side and shorter ones on the other. The longer bristles helped build volume, while the shorter bristles allowed me to add lift from the base of my lashes.
The formula? Well, it glided seamlessly, to say the least. Not a clump in sight. The dermatologist and ophthalmologist approved formula was especially gentle on my sensitive eyes, because it's packed with peptides and ingredients like sodium hyaluronate and organic pea sprout extract. The mascara feels and looks good.
It took me just a few swipes with the Liquid Lash Volumizer™ Mascara to get the fullest, longest-looking lashes I'd achieved, probably, like, ever. Simply put, I fell in love with the mascara at first use. And, it held up for a whole day at the office, which is a must. Ahead, shop it yourself to unlock the best lashes of your life.
Liquid Lash Volumizer™ Mascara
Add unparalleled length and volume to your lashes with Thrive Causemetics' latest makeup launch, the Liquid Lash Volumizer™ Mascara. Packed with peptides, conditioning organic pea sprout extract and more, the vegan formula certainly lives up to its name, and it's available to shop in black and brown. I love that the wand has short and long bristles, which helps deliver the most lifted looking lashes. Whether you have sparse, fine, curly or straight eyelashes, this mascara will be a must-have in your cosmetics bag.
