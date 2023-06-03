Exclusive

Pregnant Claire Holt Shares Glowing Update on Baby No. 3

Pregnant Claire Holt exclusively told E! News that she already knows the sex of baby No. 3, adding that she's "very excited."

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jun 03, 2023 1:37 AMTags
PregnanciesExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Thinks She'd Be a Good Murder Mystery Solver in Real Life

Claire Holt is getting ready to welcome her family's newest member.

The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Based on a True Story premiere June 1, exclusively telling E! News that she has a "new one cooking." And she's already been told the baby's sex.

"I do know," she told E! News in an interview airing June 5 at 11 p.m. "And yeah, I'm very excited."

As for her pregnancy glow? "Sweat," Claire admitted with a laugh, "it's just sweat."

This isn't the first time Claire—whose upcoming series Based on a True Story, will release June 8 on Peacock—has stepped out on the red carpet rocking maternity fashion. In fact, she announced baby No. 3 was on the way at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where she stunned in a light gray, high-low Lanvin halter gown.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

She later posted photos of herself on Instagram, writing, "me & no 3."

The newest bundle of joy will join Claire and husband Andrew Joblon's two children: son James Holt Joblon, 4, and daughter Elle Holt Joblon, 2.

Andrew, who tied the knot with Claire in 2018, recently celebrated his wife on Mother's Day 2023, sharing a throwback post of their family dressed up in Starbucks uniforms. "Happy Mother's Day to the [GOAT]," Andrew wrote. "We love you so much."

Todd Williamson/Peacock

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar's Regrets & More Duggar Family Secrets Bombshells

2

Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

3

Wild ’N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

Claire cheekily continued the Mother's Day festivities by posting a video of herself asking James and Elle, "Who's your favorite, mom or dad?"

It was a unanimous decision, as both kids answered, "Mom."

Based on a True Story streams June 8 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jill Duggar's Regrets & More Duggar Family Secrets Bombshells

2

Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

3

Wild ’N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

4

Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd & Danielle Savre Pack on the PDA

5

See Landon Barker's Tattoo Tribute to Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio