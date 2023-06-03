Pregnant Claire Holt Shares Glowing Update on Baby No. 3

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Thinks She'd Be a Good Murder Mystery Solver in Real Life

Claire Holt is getting ready to welcome her family's newest member.

The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Based on a True Story premiere June 1, exclusively telling E! News that she has a "new one cooking." And she's already been told the baby's sex.

"I do know," she told E! News in an interview airing June 5 at 11 p.m. "And yeah, I'm very excited."

As for her pregnancy glow? "Sweat," Claire admitted with a laugh, "it's just sweat."

This isn't the first time Claire—whose upcoming series Based on a True Story, will release June 8 on Peacock—has stepped out on the red carpet rocking maternity fashion. In fact, she announced baby No. 3 was on the way at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where she stunned in a light gray, high-low Lanvin halter gown.