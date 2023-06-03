Pregnant Claire Holt Shares Glowing Update on Baby No. 3

Claire Holt is getting ready to welcome her family's newest member.
The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Based on a True Story premiere June 1, exclusively telling E! News that she has a "new one cooking." And she's already been told the baby's sex.
"I do know," she told E! News in an interview airing June 5 at 11 p.m. "And yeah, I'm very excited."
As for her pregnancy glow? "Sweat," Claire admitted with a laugh, "it's just sweat."
This isn't the first time Claire—whose upcoming series Based on a True Story, will release June 8 on Peacock—has stepped out on the red carpet rocking maternity fashion. In fact, she announced baby No. 3 was on the way at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where she stunned in a light gray, high-low Lanvin halter gown.
She later posted photos of herself on Instagram, writing, "me & no 3."
The newest bundle of joy will join Claire and husband Andrew Joblon's two children: son James Holt Joblon, 4, and daughter Elle Holt Joblon, 2.
Andrew, who tied the knot with Claire in 2018, recently celebrated his wife on Mother's Day 2023, sharing a throwback post of their family dressed up in Starbucks uniforms. "Happy Mother's Day to the [GOAT]," Andrew wrote. "We love you so much."
Claire cheekily continued the Mother's Day festivities by posting a video of herself asking James and Elle, "Who's your favorite, mom or dad?"
It was a unanimous decision, as both kids answered, "Mom."
Based on a True Story streams June 8 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)