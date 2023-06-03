J. Crew's Extra 50% Off Sale Has a $228 Dress for $52 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The weekend is finally here, and we all know what that means. Amazing weekend sales that you need to shop! From lots of summer essentials for up to 60% off at Aerie to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, the deals are too good to miss. And, adding to that list of incredible deals is J. Crew's extra 50% off sale!

Right now, J. Crew has some gorgeous pieces on sale at unbeatable prices. From ruffle-collar mini dresses for hundreds of dollars off to flattering one-piece swimsuits for 70% off, the clearance section is packed with can't-miss pieces for the summer. All you have to do is add code SHOPSALE to your purchase upon checkout.

If you don't know where to start your shopping, just keep reading. We rounded up all of our favorite J. Crew sale items below, and you definitely won't regret these chic finds.