Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Katey Welcome Baby No. 2

You can count one more member on the Duggar family tree.
Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar have welcomed their second child, Nora Kate Duggar. The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared the news on Instagram June 2, alongside photos of Nora in the hospital with their family.
"She's here! And we're so in love," the 24-year-old dad wrote. "Welcome to the world, sweet girl."
Jedidiah and Katey—who are also parents to 13-month-old son Truett—shared a look behind-the-scenes of Nora's birth in a YouTube video as well.
"So mom and baby are doing amazing," Jed said in the clip. "We're just really, really grateful. We had a really scary experience for a little bit there."
As for the issue, he explained, "The heart rate kept dropping down. It got down around 60 was the lowest, 70, 80 and it kind of stayed there for a bit. So, we kept having to move Katey lots and just keep her moving around. We didn't know for a little while if it was possible that she maybe would have to have a C-section. The doctor was saying there was a good chance. There was maybe a 50 percent chance of that."
Jedidiah tied the knot with Katey in 2021 and recently celebrated their anniversary in April, when he wrote in an Instagram tribute, "2 years of adventuring together down, and a lifetime to go! No one I'd rather live life with!"
The next month, the pair marked Truett's first birthday with a photo of him in jeans and a T-shirt reading "one."
"Happy birthday to our sweet, adorable, curious, smart, and adventurous little boy!" Jedidiah said at the time. "Truett, we love you more than you know and can't wait to see the plans God has for your life unfold. You've brought so much joy and laughter to our lives through your fun personality! Keep smiling, sweet boy!"
News of their second child comes the same day that Prime Video released the explosive docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, in which his sister Jill Duggar spoke out about the strict rules she faced growing up and the pressure she felt to defend brother Josh Duggar amid his molestation scandal in 2015.
The series prompted a response from their parents—the patriarch and matriarch of the former TLC series—Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who criticized the show as "sad," because "in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love."
Their June 1 statement continued in part, "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."