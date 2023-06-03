Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Katey Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Jedidiah Duggar & Wife Katey Welcome Baby No. 2!

You can count one more member on the Duggar family tree.

Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar have welcomed their second child, Nora Kate Duggar. The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared the news on Instagram June 2, alongside photos of Nora in the hospital with their family.

"She's here! And we're so in love," the 24-year-old dad wrote. "Welcome to the world, sweet girl."

Jedidiah and Katey—who are also parents to 13-month-old son Truett—shared a look behind-the-scenes of Nora's birth in a YouTube video as well.

"So mom and baby are doing amazing," Jed said in the clip. "We're just really, really grateful. We had a really scary experience for a little bit there."

As for the issue, he explained, "The heart rate kept dropping down. It got down around 60 was the lowest, 70, 80 and it kind of stayed there for a bit. So, we kept having to move Katey lots and just keep her moving around. We didn't know for a little while if it was possible that she maybe would have to have a C-section. The doctor was saying there was a good chance. There was maybe a 50 percent chance of that."