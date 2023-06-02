How Amanda Seyfried Is Helping Emmy Rossum With Potty Training After Co-Star Welcomed Baby No. 2

Watch : Emmy Rossum WELCOMES Baby No. 2

Emmy Rossum is shamelessly turning to her support system when it comes to motherhood.

The Crowded Room actress—who welcomed her second child, a baby boy, in April with husband Sam Esmail—recently reflected on her parenthood journey, noting that women such as her co-star Amanda Seyfried have stood in her corner through thick and thin.

"I'm so lucky to be supported by other moms and have friendships—not only with my own mom, but with women like Amanda Seyfried, who is literally about to hold my hand on FaceTime through potty training," Emmy exclusively told E! News. "So, I feel really lucky to be supported by a mom tribe around me."

As for what it's like to being a mother to her son and 22-month-old daughter, Emmy said "It's amazing. It's challenging every day. It's just so filled with infinite laughter and infinite challenge and infinite worry."