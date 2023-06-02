How Amanda Seyfried Is Helping Emmy Rossum With Potty Training After Co-Star Welcomed Baby No. 2

Emmy Rossum is shamelessly turning to her support system when it comes to motherhood.
The Crowded Room actress—who welcomed her second child, a baby boy, in April with husband Sam Esmail—recently reflected on her parenthood journey, noting that women such as her co-star Amanda Seyfried have stood in her corner through thick and thin.
"I'm so lucky to be supported by other moms and have friendships—not only with my own mom, but with women like Amanda Seyfried, who is literally about to hold my hand on FaceTime through potty training," Emmy exclusively told E! News. "So, I feel really lucky to be supported by a mom tribe around me."
As for what it's like to being a mother to her son and 22-month-old daughter, Emmy said "It's amazing. It's challenging every day. It's just so filled with infinite laughter and infinite challenge and infinite worry."
Despite Emmy's praise, Amanda joked to E! News that she's no "potty whisperer."
"I won't take that title away from anyone who is, but I am a proud mother of a potty-trained household," the 37-year-old added. "We are done with diapers."
The latest to achieve this honor in Amanda's family? Her son Thomas, 2, who she shares with husband Thomas Sadoski along with daughter Nina, 6.
"I'm so proud of my boy," Amanda said. "It's so scary—you forget how scary it is to do something so natural in a way that's not natural to you at all. Because you've been doing it one way. Kids show you how incredibly strong we are and brave."
For more of Emmy and Amanda, tune in June 9 when The Crowded Room premieres on Apple TV+.