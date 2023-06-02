This Shirtless Video of Chad Michael Murray Will Delight One Tree Hill Fans

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Ranks His Most ICONIC Characters

Chad Michael Murray doesn't have to be anything other than what he's been tryna be lately.

The One Tree Hill star showed off his fit physique in an Instagram video uploaded by his wife Sarah Roemer June 1. The captionless video showed Murray standing shirtless in a doorway and mouthing the words "I love you" before blowing a kiss to the camera and slowly closing sliding the doors shut. Roemer set the clip to the song "Help" by The Beatles. (See the clip here.)

Social media users flocked to the comment section, with one user writing, "How many times did I watch this? Yes." Meanwhile another chimed in, "@rooeemer just out here trying to break the Internet tonight #CoupleGoals."

Murray and Roemer privately tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to a son born in 2015 and a daughter in 2017.

And The Cinderella Story star is more than happy to keep good on that "I love you," as he recently took to the 'gram to wish his wife a happy Mother's Day.