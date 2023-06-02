Landon Barker Appears to Get Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Eye Tattooed on His Arm

It's all the small things that count—like tattooing your significant other on you.
Or in Landon Barker's case, an eye. Travis Barker's son took to his Instagram Stories to share his latest arm ink which appeared to feature a closeup of girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's eye and eyebrow. In the back of the June 1 snap, was an apparent photo of Charli's face in color and black and white. The TikToker seems to approve, as she shared a close shot of the 19-year-old's tattoo to her own Stories.
Like father like son. In January, fans spotted Travis' new ink which featured a pair of eyes and eyebrows—on his upper thigh—that look very much like wife Kourtney Kardashian's.
One Instagram user commented, "Definitely kourts eyes," while a second chimed in, "Omg that tattoo. Wow. They nailed kortneys eyes."
And although this is the first time Landon's expressed his love for Charli in such a permanent way, he's no stranger to sharing his feelings for the Dancing With the Stars champion. For her 19th birthday, the "Die in California" artist expressed his feelings for her on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio," he wrote May 1 alongside a snap of a mirror selfie two of them. "I don't even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life! Your such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love. I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much."
Landon even joined Charli—along with her sister Dixie D'Amelio and parents Heidi D'Amelio and Mark D'Amelio—on her birthday trip to the Bahamas.
Back in March, the pair gave followers an insight into their relationship of a year during a TikTok Q&A. But the major twist? Instead of answering fan questions, they answered one another's on the spot.
After Landon showed off his and Charli's matching metallic manicure, he asked Charli, "Okay, Charli, name your favorite thing about me?"
"My favorite thing about Landon is how he's very gentle with his words," the D'Amelio Show star replied. "And if I say something about myself you say, 'Don't say that about my girlfriend.'"
Next, the dancer put her man in the hot seat by re-directing the same question back to him. Landon's answer? "I love how you have little kid tendencies like in a cute way," he quipped, "you're just like a baby."
The couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2022, with a source telling E! News at the time that Charli and Landon were in the "early stages of dating." Since then, the two have continued to pack on the PDA and form relationships with one another's families.
"His family is incredible and they're so supportive of what I do," Charli told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March. "You know, I'm very close with my family as well, so it means a lot that we all spend a lot of time together. We always have so much fun."