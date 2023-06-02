Landon Barker Appears to Get Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Eye Tattooed on His Arm

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Boyfriend Landon Barker Is "the One"

It's all the small things that count—like tattooing your significant other on you.

Or in Landon Barker's case, an eye. Travis Barker's son took to his Instagram Stories to share his latest arm ink which appeared to feature a closeup of girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's eye and eyebrow. In the back of the June 1 snap, was an apparent photo of Charli's face in color and black and white. The TikToker seems to approve, as she shared a close shot of the 19-year-old's tattoo to her own Stories.

Like father like son. In January, fans spotted Travis' new ink which featured a pair of eyes and eyebrows—on his upper thigh—that look very much like wife Kourtney Kardashian's.

One Instagram user commented, "Definitely kourts eyes," while a second chimed in, "Omg that tattoo. Wow. They nailed kortneys eyes."

And although this is the first time Landon's expressed his love for Charli in such a permanent way, he's no stranger to sharing his feelings for the Dancing With the Stars champion. For her 19th birthday, the "Die in California" artist expressed his feelings for her on Instagram.