American Idol Contestant Defends Katy Perry Against Bullying Accusations

Watch : Katy Perry REACTS to Iam Tongi's American Idol Win

An American Idol contestant has come to Katy Perry's defense in wake of accusations of bullying from viewers and amid uncertainty over her future on the show.

Oliver Steele, who made it to the top eight on the most recent 21st season, detailed on Instagram his feelings about the pop star, who has served as judge on the singing competition series for the last six seasons.

"I've seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving Idol and I don't necessarily know what's true and what's not. Here is what I know about @katyperry," he wrote in his May 26 post, alongside two photos of himself with the singer. "Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people."

Katy sparked controversy when an American Idol contestant reflected on feeling that the Grammy winner was "mom shaming" her during her audition. In the March episode, before performing "You Know I'm No Good" by Amy Winehouse and "Benny and the Jets" by Elton John, Sara Beth Liebe told the "Roar" singer and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that she was 25 years old and has three children.