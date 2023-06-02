Kaley Cuoco Reveals If She and Tom Pelphrey Plan to Work Together in the Future

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Thinks She'd Be a Good Murder Mystery Solver in Real Life

Kaley Cuoco is looking forward to having boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as her co-pilot onscreen at some point.

That is, of course, if the right project pops up.

"We really do want to," she exclusively told E! News of one day working with her partner of over a year. "It'll have to be something very special, but we would love to do that."

Though the Ozark actor hasn't yet starred alongside Kaley in a project, there's another family member who already has: their 2-month-old daughter, Matilda. After all, the Big Bang Theory alum worked on Peacock's Based on a True Story, out June 8, up until three weeks before she gave birth.

And as the 37-year-old revealed, working on the series while pregnant had a particular side effect for the rest of the cast, which includes Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana and Natalia Dyer. As to what that was? Well, Kaley said she "made everyone eat everything that I ate."