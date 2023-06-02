Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd and Station 19’s Danielle Savre Pack on the PDA in Italy

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Saved Her Kids in HOUSE FIRE

Paging Dr. Love—a romance Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre is heating up.

The Grey's Anatomy star and Station 19 actress were photographed sharing a steamy kiss while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy, May 31. In one snap, the couple were pictured sitting on a dock, with Danielle rocking an orange bikini, while Kevin wore black, camo print swim trunks. In a second photo, the two were seen embracing and smiling before going in for a smooch.

While on their Italian getaway, the Trainspotting star and Danielle were spotted taking a stroll through the town of Bellagio, Italy—looking cozy with hugs and kisses.

The actors each star on Shonda Rhimes' Seattle-set shows on ABC, with Danielle playing firefighter Maya Bishop on Station 19 and Kevin has played Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since season 5. And the new couple have often shared the screen during the shows' many crossover episodes.