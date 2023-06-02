Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd and Station 19’s Danielle Savre Pack on the PDA in Italy

Paging Dr. Love—a romance Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre is heating up.
The Grey's Anatomy star and Station 19 actress were photographed sharing a steamy kiss while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy, May 31. In one snap, the couple were pictured sitting on a dock, with Danielle rocking an orange bikini, while Kevin wore black, camo print swim trunks. In a second photo, the two were seen embracing and smiling before going in for a smooch.
While on their Italian getaway, the Trainspotting star and Danielle were spotted taking a stroll through the town of Bellagio, Italy—looking cozy with hugs and kisses.
The actors each star on Shonda Rhimes' Seattle-set shows on ABC, with Danielle playing firefighter Maya Bishop on Station 19 and Kevin has played Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since season 5. And the new couple have often shared the screen during the shows' many crossover episodes.
The ABC stars' romance comes six months after Kevin announced he and wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd were divorcing after four years of marriage.
"We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion," he wrote on Instagram in December 2022. "We know it's what is right for both of us. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way."
He added, "It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family."
The exes are parents to Aiden, 5, and Nava, 3, with Kevin also sharing kids Joseph, 23 and Iona, 21, with ex-wife Jane Parker.
While Danielle has remained tight-lipped about her dating life, last year she spoke out about being part of the LGBTQ+ community.
"It just felt like it was time to at least reveal a little bit of my personal life," she told GCN Magazine in an interview published in September. "I wanted to be able to explain that I understand, and I see everyone and I get some of the struggles."
Danielle—whose Station 19 character is bisexual—added she understands that "everyone's got different struggles and different paths and different journeys."
"But, I see them and I understand and you're not alone," she continued. "We all support each other in this community that we've created. So in the moment, it felt like the right thing to do."