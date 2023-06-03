Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More Famous Dads Who Had Kids Later in Life

In light of the news that 83-year-old Al Pacino's fourth child is on the way, here's a look at more male stars who kept reproducing into their golden years.

By Natalie Finn Jun 03, 2023 2:00 PMTags
We're seeing real-life godfather potential here.

Robert De Niro's recent revelation that he had just welcomed his seventh child at 79 was trumped only by the confirmation that his longtime friend and occasional co-star Al Pacino is due to become a dad for the fourth time at 83.

"He's a few years older than me, God bless him," De Niro said on TODAY June 1, reacting to the news that Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, was eight months pregnant. "Very happy for him."

Now that is some guy talk.

Thankfully, it's no longer breaking news when a woman has a child in her 40s (well, unless she's famous, but in that case she's making headlines no matter what age she is)—but there is, at some point, an end to the physical possibility.

Not so much for men, though, and a number of famous ones have served as prominent reminders that fathering children knows far fewer bounds than giving birth to them.

Hollywood Dads Share Their Best Advice on Father's Day

A number of stars we all know and love didn't become dads until they were in their fifties, the George Clooneys and Hugh Grants of the world. Pretty average these days, really. In fact, it's a not-infrequent refrain to hear them say they wouldn't have been ready any earlier.

And then there are the ones who started even later—or who didn't limit themselves to any one decade, having more kids when they were in their sixties, seventies and beyond, the more the merrier. 

Scroll on to see the celebrity fathers who welcomed babies on the older side of life:

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
Al Pacino

Dad to daughter Julie Marie (1989) with Jan Tarrant and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose (Jan. 25, 2001) with ex Beverly D'Angelo, the never-married Oscar winner is due to become a father of four at 83. Pacino's rep confirmed May 30 that his girlfriend Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Robert De Niro

The 79-year-old and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed his seventh child, daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, on April 6, 2023.

De Niro is also dad to daughter Drena De Niro (Sept. 3, 1971), who he adopted when he married her mother Diahnne Abbot in 1976, and his and Diahnne's son together, Raphael De Niro (Nov. 9, 1976); twin sons Julian and Aaron (Oct. 20, 1995) with Touki Smith; and son Elliot (March 18, 1998) and daughter Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

Instagram
Jeff Goldblum

The joie de vivre may channel agelessness, but first-time dad Goldblum was technically 62 when he and wife Emilie welcomed son Charlie Ocean on July 4, 2015. Brother River Joe was born April 7, 2017.

Instagram
Mick Jagger

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman continues to get satisfaction from fatherhood: He became a dad for the eighth time at 73 when he and ballerina girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger on Dec. 8, 2016.

Mick is also dad to daughter Karis Hunt Jagger (Nov. 4, 1970) with Marsha Hunt; daughter Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger (Oct. 21, 1971) with first wife Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias; daughters Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger (March 2, 1984) and Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger (Jan. 12, 1992) and sons James Leroy Augustin Jagger (1985) and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger (1987) with longtime partner Jerry Hall; and son Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger (1999) with Luciana Gimenez.

Meanwhile, the granddad of five is also a great-grandfather to daughter Jade's two granddaughters.

Instagram
Ronnie Wood

A romantic like his band's lead singer, the Rolling Stones guitarist and granddad of six is a father of six, including two with third wife Sally Humphreys. Their twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, were born May 30, 2016—two days before Ronnie's 69th birthday.

David Parker - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Rod Stewart

The "Forever Young" singer was 60 when he and third wife Penny Lancaster welcomed son Alastair Wallace Stewart on Nov. 27, 2005, and 66 when their youngest, Aiden Patrick Stewart, arrived Feb. 16, 2011.

And Rod was 65 when he met Sarah Streeter, the daughter he had at 18 with Susannah Boffey and put up for adoption. "Rod has actually come into my life in a big way since mother's gone," Sarah said in 2010 following the death of her adoptive mother, "and I don't think that's a coincidence. Now we're at the start of a new chapter, and that's wonderful."

The "Forever Young" artist is also dad to daughter Kimberly Stewart (Aug. 21, 1979) and son Sean Stewart (Sept. 1, 1980) with first wife Alana Hamilton; daughter Ruby Stewart (June 17, 1987) with Kelly Emberg; and daughter Renee (June 1, 1992) and son Liam (Sept. 5, 1994) with second wife Rachel Hunter.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Clint Eastwood

Almost as prolific off-screen as on, the movie star turned Oscar-winning filmmaker is a father of eight and was 66 when he and then-wife Dina Ruiz welcomed daughter Morgan Eastwood on Dec. 12, 1996.

But he didn't meet his eldest daughter until she was in her 30s. Laurie Murray was born in 1954—reportedly without his knowledge—and put up for adoption, but sought out to reconnect with her famous father in the 1980s and they've maintained a relationship since.

Clint also shares Kimber Lynn Eastwood (b. June 17, 1964) with Roxanne Tunis; musician son Kyle Eastwood (May 19, 1968) and daughter Alison Eastwood (May 22, 1972) with his first wife Maggie Johnson; son Scott Eastwood (March 21, 1986) and daughter Kathryn Ann Eastwood (Feb. 2, 1988) with Jaclyn Reeves; and daughter Francesca Eastwood (Aug. 7, 1993) with former partner Frances Fisher.

The Dirty Harry star also has five grandchildren.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/Shutterstock
Steve Martin

It was only grown-ups in the building until Martin was 67 and he and second wife Anne Stringfield welcomed a daughter in early 2013—whose name they've never even shared, let alone a photo.

"If I'd had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father," the Father of the Bride star told AARP The Magazine in 2017, "because I would have misplaced my attention on my career."

Taking stock of the trajectory his life had taken, he noted, "It's been a gentle up-hill slope to a real, real happiness."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Anthony Quinn

Lust for Life was the name of the game for the two-time Oscar winner and father of 12, who was 81 when his youngest, Ryan Nicholas Quinn, was born July 5, 1996.

Quinn had five children with first wife Katherine DeMille (Cecil B.'s daughter), three with second spouse Jolanda Addolori, two with Friedel Dunbar, and two with eventual third wife Katherine Benvin, whom he married in 1997 when Ryan was 17 months old and their daughter Antonia Patricia Rose Quinn was 4.

The actor and Benvin were together until his death in 2001.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Charlie Chaplin

The silent-film pioneer and iconic "Little Tramp" shared sons Charles Spencer Chaplin III (May 5, 1925) and Sydney Earl Chaplin (March 30, 1926) with second wife Lita Grey and then had eight children with fourth wife Oona O'Neill, who was 18 when she married the 54-year-old in 1943.

The pair would remain together until Chaplin's death in 1977, welcoming Geraldine Leigh (July 31, 1944), Michael John (March 7, 1946), Josephine Hannah (March 28, 1949), Victoria Agnes (May 19, 1951), Eugene Anthony (Aug. 23, 1953), Jane Cecil (May 1957), Annette Emily (December 1959) and Christopher James (July 8, 1962).

Chaplin was 73 when Christopher was born.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Elton John

The constantly touring Rocket Man couldn't be slowed down in the 1970s, '80s, '90s or '00s. But when he was 63, John and husband David Furnish kicked the next decade off right, welcoming son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John via surrogate on Dec. 25, 2010. The same surrogate carried their younger son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, who was born Jan. 11, 2013.

Instagram
Billy Joel

The Piano Man welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel with second wife Christie Brinkley on Dec. 29, 1985.

Fast-forward a few decades and he became a dad again at 66 when he and fourth wife Alexis Roderick welcomed daughter Della Rose Joel on Aug. 12, 2015. She was joined by little sister Remy Anne Joel on Oct. 22, 2017.

