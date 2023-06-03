Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More Famous Dads Who Had Kids Later in Life

Watch : Al Pacino Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

We're seeing real-life godfather potential here.

Robert De Niro's recent revelation that he had just welcomed his seventh child at 79 was trumped only by the confirmation that his longtime friend and occasional co-star Al Pacino is due to become a dad for the fourth time at 83.

"He's a few years older than me, God bless him," De Niro said on TODAY June 1, reacting to the news that Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, was eight months pregnant. "Very happy for him."

Now that is some guy talk.

Thankfully, it's no longer breaking news when a woman has a child in her 40s (well, unless she's famous, but in that case she's making headlines no matter what age she is)—but there is, at some point, an end to the physical possibility.

Not so much for men, though, and a number of famous ones have served as prominent reminders that fathering children knows far fewer bounds than giving birth to them.