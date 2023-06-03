Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More Famous Dads Who Had Kids Later in Life

We're seeing real-life godfather potential here.
Robert De Niro's recent revelation that he had just welcomed his seventh child at 79 was trumped only by the confirmation that his longtime friend and occasional co-star Al Pacino is due to become a dad for the fourth time at 83.
"He's a few years older than me, God bless him," De Niro said on TODAY June 1, reacting to the news that Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, was eight months pregnant. "Very happy for him."
Now that is some guy talk.
Thankfully, it's no longer breaking news when a woman has a child in her 40s (well, unless she's famous, but in that case she's making headlines no matter what age she is)—but there is, at some point, an end to the physical possibility.
Not so much for men, though, and a number of famous ones have served as prominent reminders that fathering children knows far fewer bounds than giving birth to them.
A number of stars we all know and love didn't become dads until they were in their fifties, the George Clooneys and Hugh Grants of the world. Pretty average these days, really. In fact, it's a not-infrequent refrain to hear them say they wouldn't have been ready any earlier.
And then there are the ones who started even later—or who didn't limit themselves to any one decade, having more kids when they were in their sixties, seventies and beyond, the more the merrier.
Scroll on to see the celebrity fathers who welcomed babies on the older side of life: