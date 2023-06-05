Summer House Cast Drops a Shocker About Danielle Olivera's Ex Robert Sieber

Watch : Danielle Olivera Details Split From BF & Lindsay Hubbard Fallout

Danielle Olivera's ex Robert Sieber might be out of her life for good, but that's not the case for her Summer House co-stars.

The Bravolebrity's castmembers drop a bombshell about their ongoing contact with her former boyfriend of two years in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part two of the show's season seven reunion.

Prior to her breakup from Robert last November, Danielle had a dramatic falling out with her longtime BFFs Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard over their quick engagement, which played out during the most recent season. And after Carl and Lindsay suggested Danielle's relationship woes contributed to her resentment towards them, the Summer House stars are setting the record straight.

As co-star Kyle Cooke points out to Lindsay in the preview, "Both you and Carl, in your confessionals, said the reason she thinks we're moving too fast, the reason she's jealous of our relationship or whatever words you chose, was because of her relationship with Robert."

But, according to Danielle, that assertion "couldn't be farther from the truth."

However, Kyle explained that he wanted to confirm that for himself, prompting him to ask Danielle's ex.