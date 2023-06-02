Padma Lakshmi Leaving Top Chef After Season 20

After 20 seasons and 17 years on Top Chef, host Padma Lakshmi is leaving the Bravo competition series: "I feel it's time to move on."

By Jess Cohen Jun 02, 2023 5:52 PMTags
Top ChefPadma LakshmiBravoCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Padma Lakshmi Talks Throwing the PERFECT Holiday Party

Padma Lakshmi is serving up a bittersweet announcement.

After 17 years as host of Top Chef, Padma will be exiting the Bravo competition show at the end of its current season. 

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," she wrote in a statement posted to her social media pages June 2. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and exec producer, I am extremely proud to have been a part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

As Padma noted, after nearly two decades with the Top Chef team, they've become her family. "And I will miss working alongside them dearly," she continued. "I feel it's time to move on and need to make space for Taste The Nation, my books and other creative pursuits."

"I am deeply thankful to all of you," she concluded, "for so many years of love and support."

photos
Top Chef Season 20: Meet the Cast

Padma's announcement comes as Top Chef is currently airing its 20th season, World All-Stars, which is set in London. While the season finale is just days away on June 8, Top Chef has already been renewed for another season. However, a new host has yet to be announced following Padma's decision to exit the series.

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

2

Jill Duggar's Regrets & More Duggar Family Secrets Bombshells

3

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Slam Duggar Family Secrets Doc

"Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo's Top Chef," a spokesperson for NBCUniversal said in a June 2 statement. "Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard, and Critics' Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge, and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges' table anytime."

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Bravo's Andy Cohen also reacted to Padma's departure. "End of an era and an incredible run," he wrote in the comments of her Instagram post. "You were such an amazing partner and a BRILLIANT host."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

2

Jill Duggar's Regrets & More Duggar Family Secrets Bombshells

3

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Slam Duggar Family Secrets Doc

4

Wild ’N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

5

See Inside Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Engagement Party