Padma Lakshmi Leaving Top Chef After Season 20

Padma Lakshmi is serving up a bittersweet announcement.

After 17 years as host of Top Chef, Padma will be exiting the Bravo competition show at the end of its current season.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," she wrote in a statement posted to her social media pages June 2. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and exec producer, I am extremely proud to have been a part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

As Padma noted, after nearly two decades with the Top Chef team, they've become her family. "And I will miss working alongside them dearly," she continued. "I feel it's time to move on and need to make space for Taste The Nation, my books and other creative pursuits."

"I am deeply thankful to all of you," she concluded, "for so many years of love and support."