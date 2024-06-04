47 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who “Doesn’t Want Anything”

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Father's Day shopping can be difficult, especially if your dad insists "I don't want anything." Even if he means it, you still want to get him a gift that he will adore, use, and appreciate. But, what do you get the man you've been celebrating for many years of holidays? If you feel like you've used up all your good present ideas on years of birthdays, Christmas, Father's Day, and other holidays, you're not the only one who's stumped. Thankfully, there is so much shopping inspiration for 2024 Father's Day.

If your dad loves a breakfast sandwich, this machine makes it easy to eat one every morning. This 17-in-1 tool is the ultimate problem-solver. Get dad a top-rated Bluetooth tracker if he tends to misplace his keys or wallet. Get your father a magnetic wristband for screws and nails when he needs a hand for a DIY project. Treat dad to a $99 on $240 worth of food from Omaha Steaks.

Still looking for the perfect present? Here are some more ideas that are E! Shopping Editor-approved.