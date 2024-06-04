47 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who “Doesn’t Want Anything”

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day shopping can be difficult, especially if your dad insists "I don't want anything." Even if he means it, you still want to get him a gift that he will adore, use, and appreciate. But, what do you get the man you've been celebrating for many years of holidays? If you feel like you've used up all your good present ideas on years of birthdays, Christmas, Father's Day, and other holidays, you're not the only one who's stumped. Thankfully, there is so much shopping inspiration for 2024 Father's Day.
If your dad loves a breakfast sandwich, this machine makes it easy to eat one every morning. This 17-in-1 tool is the ultimate problem-solver. Get dad a top-rated Bluetooth tracker if he tends to misplace his keys or wallet. Get your father a magnetic wristband for screws and nails when he needs a hand for a DIY project. Treat dad to a $99 on $240 worth of food from Omaha Steaks.
Still looking for the perfect present? Here are some more ideas that are E! Shopping Editor-approved.
TL;DR: The Most Popular Father's Day Gift Ideas
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows- 164,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- MZOO Sleep Eye Mask- 72,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- PowerLix Milk Frother- 65,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- Apple iPad (9th Generation)- 57,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat- 41,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- Whatafit Resistance Bands Set- 31,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker- 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- Tile Mate 1-Pack Bluetooth Tracker- 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth- 24,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who "Doesn't Want Anything"
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
Dads may not ask for it, but they'll love this portable air compressor. It will ensure that their tires are always inflated, and it easily connects into the car's auxiliary power source. Plus, it's compact, portable, and makes sure your dad is always prepared.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
This is really a gift to the whole family. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."
Vitamix Creations II
The Vitamix Creations II is a 13-in-1 machine that you can use as a whole food juicer, blender, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, hot soup and sauce maker, and a fondue maker. It has 10 variable speeds and a powerful bundle that isn't super loud and disruptive.
Omaha Steaks The Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package
Give your dad this curated set of deliciousness from Omaha Steaks. The Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package has:
- 4 (5 oz.) Butcher's Cut Top Sirloins
- 4 (5 oz.) Air-Chilled Boneless Chicken Breasts
- 4 (5 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers
- 4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
- 4 (3.81 oz.) Individual Scalloped Potatoes
- 4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
- 1 (3.1 oz. jar) Omaha Steaks Seasoning
Showkoo Luggage Sets
High-quality luggage doesn't have to be expensive. You can get dad this three-piece set at an amazing price. There are so many colors to choose from and these bundles have 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mueller UltraStorm Cordless Leaf Blower
The dads we know, love their lawns. Help them keep it neat and pristine with this leaf blower. It's cordless, so they don't have to stay near an outlet, and it can run for 30 minutes on a 1-hour charge.
Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu Dadalorian Father’s Day T-Shirt
Star Wars fans will appreciate this shirt, which comes in 10 colors with sizes ranging from X-Small to 6X-Large.
Royal Gourmet PD1301R Portable Griddle with Cover
This tabletop grill is portable and convenient for at-home use, camping, and tailgating. It heats up quickly and it's easy to clean up. There are two colors to choose from. This grill has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
If your dad loves espresso, but you don't want to get him a heavy machine that's super expensive, here's the perfect gift for him. This hand-powered espresso device is so easy to use, and it's portable. It comes in four colors at Nordstrom and it has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "Holy cow. I was a little skeptical but after looking up how to use this little guy and seeing how limited affordable espresso machine options were I went for it. I'm so happy I did. I had an inexpensive capresso and couldn't get a crema out of it to save my life. This nanopresso is fool proof and the espresso tastes better than the espresso I get from the $6,000 machine I use at work."
JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker
This waterproof compact speaker is everything. Hang it in your shower to listen to your favorite music or podcasts. It has amazing sound quality no matter where you are. It's easy to bring anywhere and it has a convenient clip, so you can hold it in place on your favorite bag, a cooler, or even your bike. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 24,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One shopper gushed, "This speaker has a great sound! I've taken it to the pool and the lake. It's gotten splashed multiple times and no problems. It's super easy to grab. It charges super fast and it lasts longer than any other portable speaker I've had. Totally would recommend. I'll be purchasing one for my teenager."
Leatherman Rebar- 17 Piece Hand Held Multi-Tool
The Leatherman Rebar is 17 tools in one. Use this as a knife, pliers, a wire cutter, a wire stripper, bottle opener, file, a saw and more. Here's everything you get in this one, ultra-portable item:
- Needlenose Pliers
- Regular Pliers
- Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters
- Premium Replaceable Hard-wire Cutters
- Electrical Crimper
- Wire Stripper
- 420HC Knife
- 420HC Serrated Knife
- Saw
- Awl w/ Thread Loop
- Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)
- Can Opener
- Bottle Opener
- Wood/Metal File
- Phillips Screwdriver
- Large Screwdriver
- Small Screwdriver
The Rebar has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one sharing, "I've used a lot of different multi tools, but this one stands above the rest. It has an ideal selection of high quality tools that is nicely packaged in a perfect sized durable lightweight setup. The weight to tool ratio is what I find unbeatable. Awesome quality at a great price."
GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit
This heated razor makes shaving a luxurious experience. It's waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower if you'd like. The set includes an adjustable heat razor handle, blade refills, a magnetic wireless charging dock, and a smart plug.
Apollo Tools 79 Piece Multi-Purpose Tool Set
This is an unbeatable price for 79 tools. This set has everything dad needs in a neat, organized carrying case.
An Amazon shopper said, "I am a tool guy but needed a simple kit I could carry to my 70 year old mom's house and do some odd fix it jobs. This is perfect... It works GREAT and is well worth the price. I mean, come on people! Great kit if you need simple but all encompassing tool selection!"
Whatafit Resistance Bands Set
Create an at-home gym for dad with these adjustable resistance bands that can be used for so many different types of exercise. This set includes 5 exercise bands, 1 door anchor, 2 cushioned handles, carrying case, and a user manual. It's also a great pick for travel. The Whatafit Resistance Bands Set has 31,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers
This looks like a standard record player, but actually has a built-in Bluetooth speaker. It comes in many colors and set up is easy, according to reviewers.
Highever Magnetic Wristband Tool Belt for Holding Screws Nails Drill Bits
This magnetic wristband makes household tasks so much easier. Never lose screws, nails, or bolts again. This affordable, useful find has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
If dad has trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, this 3D eye mask is a comfortable way to block out the light and soothe relaxation. Personally, I cannot go to sleep without this. It's so comfortable, comes in several colors, and has 72,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These top-rated headphones have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Block out noise and experience the ultimate comfort while you listen to music, podcasts, and phone calls. There are several colors to choose from.
Tile Mate 1-Pack Bluetooth Tracker
Use this Bluetooth tracker to make sure you never scramble to find your keys or wallet again. Dad will thank you every time he uses this. The Tile Mate is compatible with Apple and Android phones. It has 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Just one charge and this toothbrush will have enough battery for 30 days of brushing. It comes in several colors and has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rocketbook Everlast Fusion Letter
Dad will love this reusable notebook. There are several templates for calendars, lists, and more. It connects to Cloud services and then you can just magically wipe it clean with a damp cloth to reuse. It is a great way to go green and it has 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Personalized Professional Monogrammed Note Pad Stationery
Personalized stationery is a gift that will always be in style. Customize this set for dad and he will use it all the time. It ships quickly too.
Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine
Put in a cocktail capsule, select the strength of your drink, and you'll have a delicious cocktail in seconds. It's just that easy. This machine has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Men's Scuff Slipper
Dad will love these slip-ons because they're a cozy slipper around the house, but they also have a durable bottom, which is great for outdoor use. There are several colors to choose from and this style has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glamativity Personalized Leather Toiletry Bag
This customized toiletry bag is equal parts personal and practical. There are three colors to choose from.
Amazon Essentials Men's Straight-Fit Woven Pajama Pant
Pajama pants are a gift that dad will always use. This style comes in many colors and has sizes ranging from X-Small to 3X-Large. The Amazon Essentials Men's Straight-Fit Woven Pajama Pant has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Get a shiatsu massage whenever you want with this device that's ideal for your neck, back, and shoulders. It has multi-directional nodes and 3 different speeds. There's even a heated feature for additional comfort and relief. It has 41,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bambüsi Cheese Board Gifts Set
If dad loves hosting, he will appreciate this charcuterie set which has a hidden drawer and serving utensils. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boarderie Father's Day Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Make dad's life easier with a charcuterie board that's already filled with his favorite snacks. And if this looks familiar, it's probably because you've seen the brand on Shark Tank.
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand |
Dad can channel his inner mixologist with this bar set. It even comes with a mini book of recipes. This bundle has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yoxinta 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
Use this charger to simultaneously charge your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zubarr Wireless Charging Station for Samsung and Android Multiple Devices
This charging station is compatible with Samsung and Android devices and you can use it to charge multiple at the same time.
Hisdern Mens Ties Set
These sets make putting outfits together so much easier. Each one comes with ties and matching pocket squares. There are nine color combinations to choose from. These sets have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vinsguir Exercise Equipment for Core Workout
Exercise anywhere with this ab wheel roller that has 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boriwat Back Massager with Heat, Massagers for Neck and Back
Sit back and relax with this heated massager that works your neck, back, and shoulders with zero effort on your part. It has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PowerLix Milk Frother
Become your own barista with this easy-to-use milk frother, which comes in many colors and has 65,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DGLK The Portable Neck Fan
Keep cool with one of these portable neck fans that will allow you to go hands-free. There are many colors to choose from and these fans have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestrix Phone Holder for Car
Use this magnetic holder to prop up your phone in the car, which makes navigating much easier when you have the GPS going. It has 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Soothing Heat
Here's the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BrüMate Toddy XL
You may think that all travel mugs are the same, but this one is truly next level. It keeps my coffee warm, ice frozen, and cold drinks at the optimal temperature. It comes in several colors and has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renpho Eye Massager
I love this eye mask. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows- Set of 2
A lot of people don't think about buying pillows for themselves, but this is a gift people will always appreciate. These pillows are comforting, cooling, and top-rated with 164,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
25-Pc. Fragrance Sampler Set For Him, Created for Macy's
Not sure what cologne your dad actually likes? Give him the gift of variety with this sampler pack of top-sellers. These are a great way for him to find his new favorite and they're perfect for travel. Here's what's in the bundle (use code FRIEND at checkout):
- Armani Acqua di Giò Eau de Toilette, 0.04 oz.
- Azzaro Chrome Parfum, 0.04 oz.
- Azzaro Wanted Eau de Parfum, 0.04 oz.
- Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette, 0.05 oz.
- BVLGARI Man Rain Essence Eau de Parfum, 0.05 oz.
- Calvin Klein Eternity For Men Eau de Toilette, 0.04 oz.
- COACH For Men Eau de Toilette, 0.06 oz.
- DOLCE&GABBANA K Eau de Parfum Intense, 0.05 oz.
- DOLCE&GABBANA Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, 0.05 oz.
- Givenchy Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum, 0.03 oz.
- Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, 0.05 oz.
- Issey Miyake L'eau d'Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, 0.03 oz.
- John Varvatos XX Artisan Teal, 0.06 oz.
- Montblanc Legend Eau de Parfum, 0.04 oz.
- Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette, 0.04 oz.
- Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Parfum, 0.04 oz.
- Ralph Lauren Polo Red Parfum, 0.04 oz.
- Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club Elixir, 0.06 oz.
- TUMI Awaken Distilled Extrait de Parfum, 0.06 oz.
- Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Eau de Toilette, 0.04 oz.
- Versace Eros Eau de Toilette, 0.03 oz.
- Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision Eau de Toilette, 0.04 oz.
- Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum, 0.04 oz.
- BONUS: Lovery Cedarwood Body Lotion, 10 ml
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
Make sparkling water with the push of a button. You can go plain or pick a favorite flavor. There are several colors and this machine has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Schwinn Vega CE and Inline Version Adult Hybrid Comfort Bike
This is a luxe pick for dads, but he'll love jetting around town in this 8-speed bicycle. Setting it up is easy (the manual's instructions could be a little clearer, TBH), but the ride is smooth and the seat is wide and comfy.
Last Crumb Cookies
Give your dad a sweet treat with delicious, individually wrapped cookies from Last Crumb.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
An iPad is an incredibly useful gift that dad can use for work and leisurely tasks. It has 57,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Father's Day 2024?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, 2024. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2024 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Orders from goop can take up to 2 business days to be processed and shipped. There are options for standard shipping, Express, and UPS Next Day Air. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.