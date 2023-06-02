Amanda Seyfried Shares How Tom Holland Bonded With Her Kids on Set of The Crowded Room

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Reveals "Mean Girls" Casting Secrets

Tom Holland proved to his co-stars on The Crowded Room that he isn't just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

In fact, Amanda Seyfried recently shared how the Marvel star bonded with her children while on the set of the Apple TV+ limited series.

"He was so sweet with my daughter," the actress—who shares 6-year-old Nina and 2-year-old Thomas with her husband Thomas Sadoski—exclusively told E! News at the show's June 1 premiere in New York. "So sweet. She would be drawing, and he would like go, 'Hello!' He loved my dog. I did have some visits a lot. It was nice."

While her kids may not have realized they were meeting a superhero, Seyfried noted she does plan to have them watch Holland's films.

"I'm excited for her to get into those movies and my son," she said. "I mean, he's going to freak out."

The Crowded Room is about Holland's character Danny Sullivan, who according to Apple TV+ "is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979," and the story is told through interviews with Seyfried's interrogator character Rya Goodwin.