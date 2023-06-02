Amanda Seyfried Shares How Tom Holland Bonded With Her Kids on Set of The Crowded Room

Tom Holland proved to his co-stars on The Crowded Room that he isn't just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
In fact, Amanda Seyfried recently shared how the Marvel star bonded with her children while on the set of the Apple TV+ limited series.
"He was so sweet with my daughter," the actress—who shares 6-year-old Nina and 2-year-old Thomas with her husband Thomas Sadoski—exclusively told E! News at the show's June 1 premiere in New York. "So sweet. She would be drawing, and he would like go, 'Hello!' He loved my dog. I did have some visits a lot. It was nice."
While her kids may not have realized they were meeting a superhero, Seyfried noted she does plan to have them watch Holland's films.
"I'm excited for her to get into those movies and my son," she said. "I mean, he's going to freak out."
The Crowded Room is about Holland's character Danny Sullivan, who according to Apple TV+ "is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979," and the story is told through interviews with Seyfried's interrogator character Rya Goodwin.
"I think this specific story really cuts to the core of some major issues we have, like societal stigmatizations," the Emmy winner continued to E!. "I don't know. There's a big conversation to be had once everybody sees this show, and I'm excited to have it."
But after more than two decades as an actress—taking on everything from musicals like Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables to Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos in The Dropout—Seyfried still looks back fondly on one of her most iconic roles: Karen Smith in Mean Girls, of course.
"I was just a baby," she recalled of playing one of the Plastics in the 2004 film. "I was like, 'What is that?' 'Oh, it's a light so the camera can see you.' 'What's that thing dangling above me?' 'It's a microphone.' It was amazing."
To see her latest performance, fans can watch The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ starting June 9.
- Reporting by Garrett Vogel