Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Makes Red Carpet Debut With Actor Henry Eikenberry

The red carpet may be crowded, but Delilah Hamlin only has eyes for Henry Eikenberry.
The model made her red carpet debut with the actor at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room June 1. At the star-studded New York City event, the couple posed for cameras with Delilah wearing a long, black backless gown and pink heels, with her tousled blond hair in a high bun. The 24-year-old topped off her outfit with a silver jeweled bag. Henry, also 24, matched his leading lady in a crisp, black suit and rocked his long, brown hair down.
Sharing that in addition to Delilah, he also brought his sister to the premiere of the Tom Holland-led series, Henry admitted to People on the red carpet that when it comes to dating in the public eye, he was still "new to all this."
But luckily for The Crowded Room actor, he got the most important stamp of approval: her parents.
"I mean, that's what they said!" Henry revealed. "Harry gives me talks."
And when it comes to his romance with the "Nothing Lasts Forever" singer, he expressed his gratitude for having her by his side.
"She's so supportive," he gushed, "and you know, she's pursuing her music career and she's amazing."
In addition to supporting her man IRL at the premiere, but she also shared her love on Instagram, sharing a snap on her Instagram stories of herself holding Henry's face as the two lean in close, smiling with their eyes closed.
She captioned the adorable snap, "Proud of you."
Days before the pair's NYC outing, Delilah shared their journey across the globe with pictures from a France getaway, including one of the couple in swimsuits basking in the sun.
She captioned the carousel, "5 days in French Riviera/ monaco who knows where I was."
Delilah previously dated Eyal Booker for two years before calling it quits with the Love Island alum in January 2022.
At the time, a source told E! News that Delilah was the one to break things off, having "expressed she just wants time to reconnect with herself and prioritize her health."