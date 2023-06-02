RHOBH's Kyle Richards Shares Update on Kathy Hilton Feud After Recent Family Reunion

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton still have a long way to go in mending their strained relationship.
Nearly three weeks after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars reunited amid their ongoing feud to celebrate their niece Whitney Davis' bridal shower, Kyle shared an update on where she stands with her sister today.
"We spoke at the shower," the Halloween Ends actress exclusively told E! News co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the June 1 episode. "Things are obviously not great, I think most people know that. But we're family, we're blood. We'll always come back together."
Though the two haven't been on good terms since falling out during the explosive RHOBH season 12 reunion, which aired in October, their rift won't stop the Bravo stars from coming together for their family—including Whitney's upcoming wedding.
"It's my niece's special day and she's going to be getting married," Kyle continued, "and we're all going to be together there. We'll be, of course, civil and nice and hopefully, one day, be back to normal again."
Former co-star Lisa Rinna, who accused Kathy of bad-mouthing the entire cast—including Kyle—during the season 12 cast trip to Aspen, exited the series in January over the drama. And while Kyle joked to E! "I don't think I had any fun last season," she promises season 13 will have a much "different" vibe.
"Obviously Rinna is great for the show," the 54-year-old noted, "but I have to say we had a really great season."
And while, yes, there's "a lot of drama" according to Kyle, she added, "There's a lot of personal story amongst the cast."
Watch Kyle's exclusive interview above to hear more, including the story behind her recent cameo on Hulu's How I Met Your Father.
