RHOBH's Kyle Richards Shares Update on Kathy Hilton Feud After Recent Family Reunion

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton still have a long way to go in mending their strained relationship.

Nearly three weeks after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars reunited amid their ongoing feud to celebrate their niece Whitney Davis' bridal shower, Kyle shared an update on where she stands with her sister today.

"We spoke at the shower," the Halloween Ends actress exclusively told E! News co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the June 1 episode. "Things are obviously not great, I think most people know that. But we're family, we're blood. We'll always come back together."

Though the two haven't been on good terms since falling out during the explosive RHOBH season 12 reunion, which aired in October, their rift won't stop the Bravo stars from coming together for their family—including Whitney's upcoming wedding.

"It's my niece's special day and she's going to be getting married," Kyle continued, "and we're all going to be together there. We'll be, of course, civil and nice and hopefully, one day, be back to normal again."