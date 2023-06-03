Hurry to Aerie's Sale Section for $15 Bikinis, $20 Skirts, $16 Leggings & More 60% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Revamping your wardrobe with some fashionable vacay essentials doesn't have to break the bank. If you're looking for some pieces to take on the heat, look no further than Aerie's clearance section.
Right now, Aerie has some amazing clearance deals that you simply don't want to miss out on. From bikinis, leggings, mini skirts, sarongs and more at unbeatable prices, there are some of the cutest looks on sale for up to 60% off.
We rounded up some of the Aerie looks we're loving the most. From the cutest one-piece bathing suits to gorgeous wrap skirts, you'll find every must-have style from Aerie right here. Read ahead to shop them all.
Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top
This ruched triangle bikini top is a fun piece for your summer vacation, beach days and tanning sessions. Pair the $15 bikini top with the matching $11 bottoms.
Aerie Waffle Scalloped String Triangle Bikini Top
This scalloped green bikini top is a must-have for the summer, especially while it's on sale for just $15. Pair it with the matching bottoms, of course.
Aerie Jacquard One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top
This one shoulder bandeau bikini top will be your go-to for the summer, whether you're headed on a tropical vacation or spending your time off at the beach. Don't forget to grab the high-waisted matching bottoms, too.
Aerie Halter Bandeau Bikini Top
This halter bandeau bikini top is perfect for the summer. Snag the matching bottoms and adorable ruched swim skirt to complete the look.
Aerie One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
This one piece number is too cute. The swimsuit has a cute one-shoulder style, a full coverage bottom and UPF 50 sun protection. It's also on sale for just $22.
Aerie Woven Button Front Tank Top
This adorable buttoned tank top is currently on sale for just $16. The pretty light wash fabric can be dressed up or down. You can pair it with denim shorts, flowing maxi skirts and more.
Aerie Chiffon Wrap Skirt
Step into summer with this beautiful chiffon wrap skirt. You can score the versatile look for 60% off in this gorgeous green floral print, or the yellow and orange one.
Aerie Cargo Micro Mini Skirt
Everyone needs a cute mini skirt in their wardrobe for the summer. This micro mini look has stretchy, functional fabric, making it perfect for a day at the beach or by the pool. Bonus points for that $20 price tag.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Legging
Sport these stretchy, comfy leggings to the gym, on a hot girl walk to the coffee shop or simply to lounge around in. The flattering high waist look also features a cute twist detail.
OFFLINE By Aerie OG Washed Drawcord Legging
These drawstring leggings are the comfy, casual loungewear essential you need in your life, especially since they're on sale for just $16.
