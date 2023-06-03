The 26 Best Deals From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: 60% Off Coach, Good American, SKIMS, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As seasoned shoppers know, the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is in full swing The good news is that there's still time to shop for fashion, beauty, and home items. The bad news is that you only have until June 4, 2023, to shop.
Nordstrom shoppers can save 60% on top brands including SKIMS, Good American, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, UGG, Free People, FP Movement, Kurt Geiger London, adidas, Coach, and Vince Camuto— no promo code needed. Plus, there's free shipping and free returns.
There are almost too many good deals to choose from. If you need help narrowing down your shopping, here's a roundup with everything worth buying before the sale ends.
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Best Deals
Kate Spade Stone Heart Huggie Earrings
Make your hoop earrings jealous with these heart-shaped huggies from Kate Spade.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 5-Pack Thongs
Get maximum comfort and minimal coverage with these super soft thongs from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit
Bodysuits from Khloe Kardashian's Good American are next level. They are incredibly sleek, slimming, and comfortable— a true year-round essential. Rock one on its own during the warmer months or layer it under a sweater in fall and winter.
Vince Camuto Arlinala Square Toe Sandal
Stop what you're doing and get these shoes in beige and black. You'll be all set for summer with sandals that are casual/dressy/office appropriate. They are incredibly versatile and they're comfortable for all-day wear.
UGG Sport Yeah Slingback Sandal
You can rock these sandals with or without the strap. They're incredibly comfortable thanks to the contoured footbed.
Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with stretchy, sophisticated pants that work for many occasions and settings.
Free People Of Paradise Floral Bell Sleeve Blouse
Bring a tropical aesthetic to any ensemble with this trendy printed top.
adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
This adidas bucket hat is a retro favorite and a perfectly fashionable cover for a bad hair day. It also comes in white.
Vince Camuto Floral Print Ruffle Sleeveless Blouse
This floral top from Vince Camuto is sweet, yet sophisticated.
Kurt Geiger London Curved Hoop Earrings
Shine with these pink, curved hoop earrings.
Free People We the Free Just Float On Flare Leg Jeans
Add a vintage flare to your wardrobe with these plaid Free People pants.
MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipstick
This liquid lipstick wears for up to 12 hours without drying out your lips. You will love this beautifully pigmented color and the silky soft formula.
Tory Burch Robinson Small Leather Tote
This is one of those bags that will be in style forever. It is a smart investment for your wardrobe that you will use for decades to come.
Free People One-Shoulder Floral Print Bodysuit
Free People's one-shoulder bodysuit strikes the perfect balance between casual and cool.
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Matte Lipstick Trio
This limited-edition lipstick set has bold colors with super soft formulas that your lips will adore.
A shopper said, "This lipstick goes on smooth and stays! I am a teacher and never have time to look in the mirror until the end of the day and I am amazed every time!"
Kate Spade New York Glitter Heart Stud Earrings
Add a loving touch to any look with these heart-shaped Kate Spade earrings.
Madewell Tudor Floral Smocked Waist Top
We all need those "no time to change after work" tops in our rotation and this Madewell shirt is perfect for that.
Sperry Duck Float Water Resistant Boot
Save 55% on these boots that will help you walk carefree on any wet terrain.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Grooves Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Light up the room in this cheerful, yellow dress from BB Dakota by Steve Madden.
UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot
These UGG rain boots will make you look forward to the bad weather. Nordstrom has five colors to choose from.
Vince Camuto V-Neck Clip Dot Maxi Dress
This is the ideal "throw on and go" dress. You'll look and feel put together the instant you wear it.
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
These Voluspa candles look and smell incredibly beautiful. This duo has two scents: French Cade Lavender and Apple Blue Clover. There's another Voluspa pairing with Baltic Amber and Goji Tarocco Orange.
Steve Madden Harlene Slide Sandal
The Steve Madden Harlene Slide Sandals are chic, elegant, and comfortable to wear. Nordstrom has four colors to choose from.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas
Go to bed and wake up on a stylish note with these incredibly chic pajamas.
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag
This duffle bag is great for travel. It even has a separate shoe compartment. There are nine colors to choose from.
What is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is your chance to save up to 60% off when you shop at Nordstrom.
What should I buy from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
This your chance to save on women's clothing and accessories, home items, beauty products, kids fashion and accessories, and men's clothing and accessories. If you need help narrowing down your shopping, you can also shop this list of best-selling items that are on sale.
Is the Nordstrom Half Yearly in stores or online?
You can shop Nordstrom deals at physical stores and online. You can also combine both options, by selecting the buy online, pick up in store option.
What is the difference between Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale happens each spring and fall. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts on July 17, 2023.
When can I shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale continues until June 4, 2023. Get your shop on now before these deals disappear.
How much is shipping at Nordstrom? Are Nordstrom returns free?
All Nordstrom orders ship for free with standard shipping speeds. No need to worry about reaching order minimums just to get free shipping.
Are Nordstrom returns free?
Nordstrom shoppers can make returns for free in-store, curbside, or by mail.
Still shopping? You'll love this Amazon skirt that's on sale for $27.