Inside Halle Bailey’s Enchanting No-Makeup Makeup Look for The Little Mermaid

Watch : Halle Bailey Getting LOTS of Celebrity Love for The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey's mermaid look is bound to be part of your world.

The Little Mermaid actress stepped into the iconic fin of Ariel in Disney's new live-action film. And while the princess is known for her flaming red hair, there's no denying her beauty style proved to be an important role. The film's makeup artist Kat Ali recently revealed all of the dazzling details behind Halle's enchanting look and why the mermaid-core trend doesn't have to be all-over shimmer and ocean-colored hues.

"Makeup Designer Peter Swords King and I discussed the initial concept early on," Kat told Vogue in a June 1 interview, "and we decided that Ariel needed to be a natural, ethereal beauty."

Considering Ariel is the youngest daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), Kat explained that her glam should represent her naiveté. "We wanted to create a 'no-makeup' makeup look with a siren twist," she added, "the result being glossy, polished, and youthful."