See Inside Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Engagement Party

On a scale of 001 to Eleven, how much do you want to see photos of Millie Bobby Brown's engagement party with Jake Bongiovi?

Well, fans recently got a peek at the couple's celebration on social media. Celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill shared a glimpse of Millie and Jake at the soirée on Instagram June 1. He posted a snap of the Stranger Things star and her love standing in front of a display that featured white balloons in the shape of a heart and a sign with the words "Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi" in the middle.

For the gathering, the bride-to-be wore a white lace crop top with matching skirt while the future groom sported a green suit over a white button-down shirt. And Pete—who's also worked with Bebe Rexha and Nicole Richie—added a message for Millie and Jake, writing, "Congrats to this beautiful couple!"

In addition, celebrity makeup artist Buster Knight—who's worked with Priyanka Chopra and Christine Quinn—shared how he achieved Millie's "soft natural glowy" look, noting he largely used products from the Enola Holmes alum's brand Florence by Mills.

"Congrats to the cutest couple in the world!" he wrote on Instagram."@milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement. You two are so perfectly matched!!"