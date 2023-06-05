Here's How Tom Brady Intercepts the Noise and Rumors Surrounding His Life

Make no mistake, Tom Brady knows there's always chatter about him on the sidelines.
However, as the seven-time Super Bowl champ—whose partnership with Hertz features fun new ads starring the former quarterback—noted, he's not too concerned when it comes to any rumors surrounding his "personal business," much like one of his new commercials suggests.
"I get to look in the mirror every day and know the choices that I make and the decisions I make," Brady exclusively told E! News. "I know the way the world is today, there's a lot of things that are said that are there to create business opportunities for people so, it's just the way the world is."
As the athlete—who split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen last October—added, "News changes pretty fast and often and I honestly just go with the flow."
And for him, going with the flow means simply keeping his eye on the prize.
"I believe that I just try to do the best that I can do with the opportunities that are presented in front of me," he explained. "If there's things that are written or said, they're written or said, and you can't necessarily go out and control them."
"Not that I'm trying to control anything anyway," he noted. "I'm just trying to live a life of integrity and do the best that I could do."
And for Brady, doing the best that he could do in life is made that much easier with speed—which is why his partnership with Hertz for their Let's Go! campaign makes perfect sense.
"I think from the time you get off the plane to the time you get to your car, they're making it world class," he said. "And you got great options with their fleet of cars. It's just a great experience."
But the former NFL star's praise extends beyond the cars themselves as he noted the hilarious spots for the company alongside comedian Yvonne Orji reminded him of his time on the field.
"We had a lot of fun," he said. "It was a fun day because Yvonne was really funny, and she was adlibbing a lot of things and we had basically laughed for the entire day. It felt very much like I was on the practice field with all my teammates because we laugh and have a good time, she was having a great time and I think it was really reflective in the things we did."