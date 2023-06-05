Here's How Tom Brady Intercepts the Noise and Rumors Surrounding His Life

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

Make no mistake, Tom Brady knows there's always chatter about him on the sidelines.

However, as the seven-time Super Bowl champ—whose partnership with Hertz features fun new ads starring the former quarterback—noted, he's not too concerned when it comes to any rumors surrounding his "personal business," much like one of his new commercials suggests.

"I get to look in the mirror every day and know the choices that I make and the decisions I make," Brady exclusively told E! News. "I know the way the world is today, there's a lot of things that are said that are there to create business opportunities for people so, it's just the way the world is."

As the athlete—who split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen last October—added, "News changes pretty fast and often and I honestly just go with the flow."

And for him, going with the flow means simply keeping his eye on the prize.

"I believe that I just try to do the best that I can do with the opportunities that are presented in front of me," he explained. "If there's things that are written or said, they're written or said, and you can't necessarily go out and control them."